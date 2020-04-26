‘Avatar 2’ Update: Is The Release Date of The Sequel Influenced By The Pandemic?

- Advertisement -

Fans of the Avatar franchise are happy to return to Pandora because the first film came out more than a decade past. Since there’s a lot of doubt in the movie industry right now, people are worried they may have to wait just a little bit longer for Avatar 2.

Additionally, multiple films have been postponed by the pandemic, including Black Widow, Mulan, and A Quiet Place Component II. The good news is that Disney/Fox has yet to announce a push involving Avatar 2, which is slated to hit theatres on Dec. 17, 2021.

What’s more, award-winning director James Cameron was hard at work in shooting the sequels, giving the team plenty of materials. Filming this movie’s motion-capture was completed in 2018, and what is left is the electronic work, which is a lot of ground to cover, given the character of the movie.

A series of great news

But that is still a good deal better in comparison to what other studios can claim since they’re unable to film at the moment on account of this social distancing mandated by several governments. Zoe Saldana — who played Na’Vi Lady Neytiri — formerly said that she’s already finished filming, not just Avatar two however Avatar 3 as well.

That’s a good deal of great news for the film since the franchise suffered flaws. Avatar 2 was initially scheduled for release on Dec. 14 but got push back time and again due to several complications.

Family Theme

So what’s the storyline of Avatar 2? Although it’s been revealed that four sequels will take about the subject of family, that’s still unknown at the moment.

“In the center of every one of our four films are the Sully (Sam Worthington) household,” producer Jon Landau said. “Every single sequel will perform as a standalone movie. Each movie’s narrative will come to its conclusion… However, when looked at as a whole, the journey across all four films will create an even larger related epic saga for audiences across the globe.”

The background of the sequel will be set in an underwater environment that will feature a tribe that’s been described as divers. Cameron previously stated that what they’ve come up with will drop the jaw of the viewers, a claim he can produce given how revolutionary Avatar was when it first hit the big screen.