The first Avatar took with CG backgrounds its amazing performance capture, and 3D photography. James Cameron’s amazing adventure became the top-grossing film of all time as it released in 2009. Success leads to sequels, so can there ever be an exaggeration 2? And does production be impacted by COVID-19?

The as-yet-untitled follow up is the first of four sequels on the way. We are heading back to Pandora, where the native Na’ vi people fought the human invaders ravaging their beautiful lands to mine precious”unobtainium”.

However, what will we see from the film that — before the Avengers: Endgame of 2019 — was the blockbuster hit of all time? We have sent an early recon mission to Pandora out to find out all you need to learn concerning Avatar 2’s launch date, title, plot, cast and much more. Just no unobtainium promise, that time.

Does Avatar 2 have a proper title?

Nothing official beyond Avatar 2. A 2018 BBC report asserted the four new films could be titled Avatar: The Way of Water, Avatar: The Seed Bearer, Avatar: The Tulkun Rider and Avatar: The Quest for Eywa (Eywa being the name of this Pandoran deity worshipped by the Na’ vi).

Regrettably, if you think they sound somewhat uninspiring, the good thing is they may be actual. “Those names are among the titles that are in consideration,” Cameron advised ET. “No final decisions have been made yet.”

Instead, he could keep things easy by going the Alien course with Avatar Resurrection, Avatar3, Avatars, and Avatar Vs Predator. Or perhaps not.

Avatar 2 Release Date

Avatar 2 was expected to arrive on December 18, 2020. But now that Disney is in control of the franchise, they have declared a new release date for the sequel and the rest of the proposed Avatar sequels. Avatar 2 arrives on December 17, 2021. Avatar 3, 4, and 5 are thought to premiere in 2023, 2025, and 2027 respectively.

Avatar 2’s story: what we know

Plot specifics are as elusive as the unobtainium’ the human invaders tried to extract in the Avatar from Pandora. We do know, however, the story will pick up about a decade following the first film, and that Jake Sully (whose individual consciousness was downloaded to his Na’ vi body) and Neytiri have children. It’s also been confirmed that a lot of the movie will take place with the recently introduced Metkayina clan playing a role.

“We made the choice for those sequels to not do necessarily what other science fiction films do, and that is if they want water they visit the ocean world; and if they want snow, then they visit the ice planet,” Cameron’s long-term creating spouse Jon Landau said in a meeting using Slashfilm. “We looked at all the miracles that the Earth shows us, and we all realized we could travel our entire lives and not watch all of the true wonders Earth has. So Jim made the choice to place the sequels all on Pandora. Our stories introduce us to various environments, along with different cultures.”

There are also going to be more run-ins with those annoying, moon-pillaging people of the Resources Development Association (RDA). “The narrative in the sequels follows Jake and Neytiri, and their kids,” Cameron told Variety. “It is more of a family saga about the struggle with humans.”

The strategy is for it to be a movie in its own right while being part of a broader arc while Avatar 2 will be the second act of a five-movie saga. Indeed, Cameron’s need to craft a narrative that was worth telling is among the chief reasons Avatar two has taken so long to materialize.

“We’re making standalone movies that can stand alone,” Landau told Slashfilm. “Instead of hurrying into doing the sequels, since Jim doesn’t rush it, we must construct our base, and that is the scripts. Knowing that we wanted to tell stories, we did need to solve one script. We wanted to solve the scripts for all of the pictures before we ventured into creating them, we wanted to create. That is what happened to us the time.”

Avatar 2 cast: new and returning characters

Unsurprisingly, Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana are stepping back in their performance capture suits to play leads Jake and Neytiri, while Giovanni Ribisi (RDA main Parker Selfridge), Joel David Moore (sympathetic human Norm Spellman) and CCH Pounder (Na’ vi religious leaders and Neytiri’s mom Mo’ at) are all reprising their roles.

There are also surprise returns for Sigourney Weaver and Stephen Lang, whose personalities Grace Augustine and General Quaritch both died in the first film. Cameron verified to Entertainment Weekly way back in 2014 which Weaver is coming back as”another and in many ways harder character” — it appears reasonable to presume Grace’s return might have something to do with her consciousness passing to the Tree of Souls.

Grizzled soldier Quaritch, meanwhile, looks set to be an antagonist from the four new movies. “I’m not going to say precisely how we are bringing him back,” Cameron told Deadline in 2013, “but it is a science fiction story after all. His personality will evolve into really unexpected places across the arc of their new three-film saga.” It is worth bearing in mind that this quote is from nearly seven years ago (it’s currently a four-film saga), and you never know what might’ve changed in the meantime.

There are plenty of newbies joining the cast, too — such as the reunion with his Titanic star Kate Winslet, who is playing with a character of Cameron. There are also roles for Flight of the Conchords Jemaine Clement (Dr Ian Garvin), Harry Potter’s David Thewlis (Peylak), Star Trek: Discovery’s Michelle Yeoh (Dr Karina Mogue), The Sopranos’ Edie Falco (General Ardmore), Game of Thrones’ Oona Chaplin (Varang) and Fear the Walking Dead’s Cliff Curtis (Metkayina chief Tonowari).

Additionally, there are seven children. Jake and Neytiri’s children are played by Jamie Flatters (Neteyam), Britain Dalton (Lo’ak) and Trinity Bliss (Tuktirey), although there are 3 free-diving Metkayina kids confirmed: Bailey Bass (Tsireya), Filip Geljo (Aonung) and Duane Evans Jr (Rotxo). Ultimately, Jack Champion plays with a human adolescent born on Pandora, known as Javier”Spider” Socorro.