Attack on Titan Season 4: Trailer, Release Date, Plot, Cast Everything We Know so far

Attack On Titan is a famous Japanese manga, which is written and illustrated by Hajime Islam. It depends on the hit comic series of the same name. Its first season was aired in April of 2013. Due to its graphic violence, cool anime-styled theme and fleshed out characters, it quickly gained popularity in both fans and critics alike.

Attack on Titan Season 4 – Is the Trailer Out?

Season 4 will probably have two blocks of 12-12 episodes. Although it is rumored that season 4 of this will be it’s last, the fans are eagerly waiting for it. The trailer has also created great excitement among the fans.

Attack on Titan Season 4 – Release Date

As of today, it has aired three seasons and the fourth season was confirmed to be in the fall of 2020.

Nowadays, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, most of the movies and series are postponed as they can’t resume their productions, but there is some good news for “Attack on the Titan”. There may not be any production delays for the show because the producers don’t have to film any scenes on location. So as of the date of posting this article, there is no news of delaying the fourth season.

Attack on Titan Season 4 – What is the expected plot?

As it is supposedly the last season, it must give a proper ending to Eren, Mikasa, and Armin. It is a tough task as the original manga consists of tons of volumes.

We can expect a lot of new things to take place as Marley is in the film now. We may witness an epic battle involving Indians and Marley. The season can address the Darker Worlds this time.

Having no exact updates, all we can do is wait for the season to unfold.

Attack on Titan Season 4 – Cast

Bryce Papenbrook

Trina Nishimura

Kisho Taniyama

Hiro Shimono

Clifford Chapin

Marina Inoue

Yuki Kaji

Yui Ishikawa

Josh Grelle

Bryce Papenbrrok

Hiroshi Kamiya

Daisuke Ono

Mike McFarland