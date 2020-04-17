Attack On Titan Season 4: Release Date Out, Cast, Plot And All You Want To Know

- Advertisement -

Attack on Titan is a renowned Japanese manga, which is written and illustrated by Hajime Isayam. It depends on the hit comic series of the same name. Its first season was aired in April of 2013. In both critics and fans, it gained popularity due to its graphic violence, cool motif and fleshed out characters alike

When The Season 4 Is Going To Release?

When it was announced that the Attack On Titan will be renewed for one more season, it was predicted that the Season 4 could come out in the autumn of 2020. But by taking a look in the pandemic’s wake, it wouldn’t be surprising if the founders would postpone the launch of Season 4. Let’s hope that Season 4, which would be the last instalment of this series, would be worthy of their patience.

Attack On Titan Season 4 – Cast

It is said that the cast members to the show Attack on Titan will also be back from year four.

The lead cast for the show comprises Eren Jaeger that was voiced by Yuki Kaji in the original and Bryce Papenbrook from Misaka Ackermann the English-language Edition and Armin Arlert Marina Inoue/Josh Grelle.

There’s no update been rolled out regarding the new season of Attack on series.

Attack On Titan Season 4 – Plot

As for now, there are no plot details been shown out to the Attack on the season.

The season for the series will also have plot details like Eren and co-workers and also battle against the state of Marley.

Storyline details are most likely to be shown as season four moves into production.

What Would Be The Storyline of Season 4?

For the first 3 seasons, the story followed the happenings of a town in a post-apocalyptic milieu. The story, more or less, in most seasons of Attack On Titan was monotonous and progressing in character. So, it could be predicted that the narrative will continue from precisely the same point where it had ended in Season 3.