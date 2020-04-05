Attack On Titan: Is Season 4 The Last? can We Have A Season 5? Reveals Future Plans Revealed

- Advertisement -

The popular Japanese Manga, Strike Titan, is shortly going to make a comeback with it’s a fourth and final season this year.

The set is based on the postwar world, in which the people are surrounded by walls that shield them in the clutches of dreadful Titans, who are humanoids that feed on human flesh. During one experience, soldier Eren Jaeger sees his mother is devoured by among those creatures. Ever since that time, he decides alongside buddies to kill each Titan and each unless they become extinct.

All 3 seasons of Attack On Titan are critically acclaimed and highly appreciated. The series received many nominations and won many of them. It won the Newtype Anime Awards that comprise Best Director Best Soundtrack, Best Screenplay, and Best Songs. It’s one of the best-selling Manga comics of all time.

No launch dates have been dropped yet. The first season was released on 7th April 2013 and the next season aired on 1st April 2017. April 2019, the season was divided into two parts part was broadcasted on the second half on 29th and 23d July 2018. According to reports, the season will get released at the end of this season. Even the season will be dropped in 2 parts. Year part with ten episodes shall be dropped in this year and second half. No trailer has been out yet.

The cast of all these seasons will probably be back in year four. Yuki Kaji shall reprise his role. There are no reports in which new performers have been added for season four. An individual can watch the episodes on NHK TV. Until then, for updates remain tuned!