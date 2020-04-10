Assam Board 10th Result 2020: Assam Board is expected to announce the Assam HSLC Result 2020 in the last week of Ma

- Advertisement -

Assam Board 10th Result 2020: The Board of Secondary Education Assam, SEBA, conducts the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Exam and is responsible for the Announcement of This HSLC SEBA Impact 2020. The Assam Board Result 2020 will be announced by the Board of Secondary Education Assam, SEBA. Assam Board has released the HSLC SEBA examination schedule that’s much like the preceding year timeline. We can expect the HSLC SEBA Result 2020 this year. As per the information we have, the Assam Board Result 2020 can be anticipated in the last week of May. The pupils who don’t meet the standards determined by the Assam Board for High School Leaving Certificate Examination can look for the supplementary examination.

Here the process has been laid by us about how best to inspect that the Assam HSLC Result 2020. In addition to this, we have mentioned the information associated with this Assam Board 10th Result 2020. The students are advised to stay tuned to the official website of Jagran Josh to stay updated with all of the important info about Assam Board Result 2020.

Assam Board 10th Result 2020 Declaration Date

The Board of Secondary Education Assam, SEBA, has not yet declared any date formally for the announcement of Assam Board 10th Result 2020. Judging from the previous year’s timeline, the Board is expected to announce the Assam HSLC Result 2020 in the past week of May.

State Exam Name Exam Date (2020) Exam Result Date (2020)* Assam Board Assam HSLC Examination 2020 10th February – 29th February 2020 4th Week of May Assam HS Examination 2020 12th February – 14th March 4th Week of May

The dates at the above-mentioned table are ones keeping in perspective the year timeline. The students can assess the Assam HSLC Result 2020 on the official website that’s sebaonline.org after its announcement.

How to Check HSLC SEBA Result 2020 Online

After the Board of Secondary Instruction Assam, SEBA, officially admits the Assam Board Result 2020, the students may follow the measures to check the result.

1. Visit the official website of the Assam Board i.e., sebaonline.org

2. Click on the link stating HSLC SEBA Result 2020.

3. Enter the credentials asked.

4. Click on the ‘submit’ button.

5. Assam Board 10th Result 2020 will appear on your screen.

6. Download or take a printout of the Assam Board 10th Result 2020 published online.