Artemis Fowl will premiere on Disney Plus

By- Alok Chand
Artemis Fowl, a live-action version of Eoin Colfer’s popular young adult fantasy spy novels that’s been gestating since 2001, won’t make it to theaters, despite being on the release calendar for May 29. Disney announced that the film would become an exclusive launch on the streaming platform Disney Plus after transferring several tentpole releases to unspecified dates.

“With audiences largely unable to attend theaters in the present environment, we’re thrilled to offer the premiere of Artemis Fowl on Disney+,” said Ricky Strauss, president of content and marketing at Disney Plus at a statement concerning the move. “Director Kenneth Branagh and his magnificent cast take audiences right into the vibrant, fantasy world of the beloved book, which fans have been waiting to see brought to life onscreen for years. It is great family entertainment that is the perfect addition to Disney+’s summer lineup.”

Here is how the adaptation is described by Disney:

Within this fantastical, spellbinding experience, 12-year-old genius Artemis Fowl (Shaw), a descendant of a long line of criminal masterminds, embarks on a journey to find his father (Farrell), who has mysteriously disappeared. With the support of his loyal guardian Butler (Anozie), Artemis sets out to locate him, and in doing so uncovers an ancient, underground culture –the amazingly innovative world of fairies. Deducing his father’s disappearance is connected into the secretive, reclusive fairy world, cunning Artemis concocts a hazardous strategy dangerous that he finds himself in a war of wits with all the all-powerful fairies.

Disney Plus lately became the home of this rushed-to-digital Frozen 2 and Pixar’s newest theatrical effort, Onward, after the series was cut short by coronavirus-related security measures. Artemis Fowl doesn’t have a brand new release date on the streaming services.

