Arrowverse Writer Teases Crisis On Infinite Earths Easter Egg Nobody’s Located

There’s still at least one Crisis on Infinite Earths Easter egg yet to be discovered, according to an Arrowverse Author. Depending on the seminal 12-issue storyline created by Marv Wolfman and George Perez, a 5-part adaptation united the heroes of Arrow, The Flash, and more contrary to the multiversal threat known as the Anti-Monitor. Despite a devastating defeat after the third installment, the superhero collective of the CW was ultimately profitable. At the expense of his own life and with the support of chosen paragons, Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) used his new Spectre forces to birth a new world called Earth-Prime in the ashes of their fallen multiverse.

As well as play and the requisite action expected from the world that was shared, the saga featured cameos other DC Comics and Vertigo-inspired properties. The most crowd-pleasing of these included Tom Welling reprising his character of Clark Kent from Smallville and Tom Ellis as the titular devil out of Lucifer. In an expected and wholly unprecedented move, the adaptation spanned flows with the big-screen adventures and showcased Ezra Miller as the DCEU’s iteration of Barry Allen (aka The Flash). Each of the five installments was littered with references and Easter eggs to DC Comics.

According to Arrowverse writer, Sterling Gates, nevertheless, there is. Gates functions as an executive story editor The Flash and has written several episodes, including the recent incident, “The Exorcism of Nash Wells”. He also wrote an episode of Supergirl back in 2017. Gates was also a contributor to Crisis on Infinite Earths, having penned the teleplay for Part 3. He teased in January that he’d read”a bunch of posts ” and his”favorite DC Easter egg” hadn’t been found. Taking to Twitter he reiterated that was very much the situation. The entire tweet could be viewed below.

Gates refused to offer even the slightest sign regarding the Easter egg. As such, it is unclear which of those five episodes it is in and to what inside the DC Comics canon that the Easter egg yolks into. When John Diggle, Mia Queen, and John Constantine ventured to Earth-666 to meet Lucifer Morningstar, HBO’s Watchmen obtained a reference. Therefore, it could be tied into a TV adaptation the comics, or one of many movie adaptations of the past decades.

The reveal shares over a few colors with Guardians of the Galaxy across the aisle. There is despite being published in 2014. During a recent rewatch of the movie, the film’s writer and director, James Gunn revealed that reality – announcing that only 60 percent had been discovered. It remains to be seen whether the DC Easter egg will remain hidden for as long. With lots of Arrowverse fans now in lockdown on account of this coronavirus pandemic, however, the news will no doubt excite a rewatch of Crisis on Infinite Earths to locate it only in time for Easter.