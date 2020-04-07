Ares Season 2 When Will It Arrive? Cast, Plot, Trailer And Exciting Fan Theories?

- Advertisement -

This Dutch terror drama web collection, Ares, is among the very best and also very underrated shows on Netflix. It takes place in a faculty in Amsterdam a woman becomes involved with a student society that doesn’t appear to be as ordinary as it appears it be.

Netflix is known so having been released this year itself we hope for renewal soon.

But currently, Ares has not been formally revived from Netflix and therefore Season 2 hasn’t yet been confirmed.

We’re expecting Netflix to create an announcement anytime soon and Season 2 to launch next year at precisely the same time, i.e., January 2021.

Ares Season two: Have they officially confirmed the cast?

Due to the lack of any official announcements by Netflix regarding the renewal of this show, we expect that if the next season becomes verified, the same cast will return. Jade Olieberg is bound to return the lead character, as Rosa Steenwijk.

Fleur Borms and Hester de Hoogh respectively while, Rifka Lodeizen, Frieda Barnhard and Lisa Smit will be cast as Carmen Zwanenburg.

Robin Boissevain tobias Kersloot and Hans Kesting will reunite as Roderick van Hall Jacob Wessels and Maurits Zwanenburg .

Ares Season 2: What can we expect from Season two?

The former season finished with a shocking phenomenon of Rosa plunging to the dark black evil thing called Beal, which is supposed to be the remorse and the guilt felt by the members.

Ares Season 2 will presumably delve deeper into Rosa’s dark side reveal more secrets of this mysterious society!