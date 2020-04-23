Ares Season 2: Release Date, Plot, Cast, Trailer And Everything We Know So Far

- Advertisement -

Ares is very popular among series fans all over the world. The terror drama is coming back together with sequel Ares 2. Fans around are already hyped with all the information. It was scheduled to release season 2 in 2021. Nevertheless, it was scheduled after selecting the item functions to be started by April of this year. The global situation isn’t good for anything to begin or continue.

More than half of the entertainment industry is about if they could restart everything 23, with no clues on a temporary halt. That means the founders can’t start any production functions in months or weeks. So, we must wait around for any more updates about movements.

The Original Cast Of Ares

Jade Olieberg as Steenwijk

Tobias Kersloot as Jacob Wessels

Lisa Smit as Carmen Zwanenburg

Frieda Barnhard as Fleur Borms

Robin Boissevain as Roderick van Hall

Rifka Lodeizen as Hester de Hoogh

Jennifer Welts as Marije, etc..

Expected Twist In Ares Two

Ares 2 will have Jadie Olieberg accompanied by Tobias Kersloot as Jacob Wessels, Robin Boissevain as Roderick Van Hall, and Lisa Smit as Carmen Zwanenburg. You may see new faces at the next season combined with these casts.

Plotline Of Ares 2

The first period of Ares ended after revealing secrets. In any case, we saw Rosa’s daddy going into the building and hugging her. This took the lovers into the conclusion that episodes will be about the connection between them. After all, we found the Ares is created to keep a force. In season two, there’s a threat that we may see Rosa learning her powers.