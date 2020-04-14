Ares Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer ?

- Advertisement -

Do you have an enthusiasm for horror and mystery movies? If so you’re all set to experience the supernatural terror web collection, Ares’ next season, on Netflix. Ares was initially released on Netflix on January 17th,2020 and rose to fame. Ares is ready to unleash the mystery after alluring the audience with its very first time. Year 1’s conclusion left scratching inquiries. However, the release dates of its season stay unconfirmed.

About the Series

The plot pivots around Rosa, who gets to learn about a society in Holland known as Ares. The society professes to be in the rear of the country’s prosperity and development. Rosa, as a newcomer, learns things about society. All this society’s members belong to those households that have been associated with this society. She begins questioning her existence in society. Together with the plot’s development, Rosa makes herself worthy of the secrets beheld by culture in addition to her past. As Rosa became the new President of the society leaving us with 16, the finale ends.

Who’ll go back for the second season?

- Advertisement -

According to the sources, the actors will reunite for the next season of Ares. It includes Dennis Rudge, Jade Olieberg, Tobias Kersloot Robin Boissevain, Frieda Barnhard, Hans Kesting, Roos Dickmann, Jennifer Welts, Minne Koole

Ares Season 2: The Best Fan Theory

The finale unveiled untidy secrets of the society in addition to the past of her loved ones and Rosa. According to this, the fan theories indicate that the connection between dad and Rosa will set the backdrop of the episodes.