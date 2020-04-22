Ares Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And Everything We Know.

- Advertisement -

Ares is a 2020 Dutch horror series involving an ambitious college student, Rosa, who wants to be part of the elite of Amsterdam, she joins an elite society called Ares- unaware of its dreadful secrets. The show came out with eight episodes, and its renewal was decided by Netflix after its release promptly for period 2, but the release date is unconfirmed. We anticipate the upcoming season to launch in 2021.

THE CAST

We will see Jade Olieberg reunite as the celebrity Rosa accompanied by Tobias Kersloot as Jacob Wessels, Lisa Smit as Carmen Zwanenburg, and Robin Boissevain as Roderick Van Hall. We may also be seeing many new faces with the forthcoming season. There’s not any official information on the cast, therefore we cannot be sure.

THE PLOT

Season 1 ended with the showing of this Ares’ dreadful secrets, also the last of Rosa and her nearest and dearest, we see her dad going into the building and hugging her. Fans are forecasting that the link between her dad and Rosa is going to be the central subject of the episodes. We also found that Ares was created to maintain a supernatural force under control. Beal is a shameful material that is the physical manifestation of the guilt that centuries have been expelled for by Ares members. In the finale, we see that Rosa jumps into Beal and absorbs it, which clarifies the eyes. This causes many associates to commit suicide. In season two, there’s a risk that we might see Rosa learning her powers.

There’s not any trailer for the upcoming season, so we cannot be sure what we may see next.

We expect Netflix announces the release date shortly as fans can’t await the society’s adventure.