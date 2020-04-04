Home TV Series Ares Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And Everything A Fan...
Ares Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And Everything A Fan Need To Know??

By- Naveen Yadav
Of the shenanigans are back!! Yes, you guessed right! Netflix’s horror psychological play won our hearts with this and its first season has not left a reason for not returning for a second outing.

The series is a Dutch terror television show that’s based on a medical student and her attribution.

This series has all elements to satiate horror series buffs’ moods. Here two:

Ares year 2 release date: When will it arrive on Netflix?

Ares season 1 left awestruck with its eight episodes that burst on screens on January 17, 2020, on Netflix. However, no release date has been announced for the next season. The filming will kick-off by April of 2020.

This gives us a rough estimation the series may arrive at 2021.

In the middle of the outbreak, there’ll be a delay in the season’s arrival.

Ares season 2 cast: Who’ll be inside?

We anticipate the cast to remain intact. Therefore, all the main cast members, such as Lisa Smith as Carmen, Tobias Kersloot as Jacob Jade Olieberg as Rosa, Robin Boissevain as Roderick, Frieda Barnhard as Fleur and Hans Kesting as Mauritius will reunite.

Along with the cast members, we all hope to see Minne Koole as Henry, Dennis Rudge as Wendel, Roos Dickmann as Puk, Jennifer Welts as Marije.

Ares season two plot: What is going to happen?

The story revolves around a woman named Rosa who’s a medical student. She gets involved with a secretive society called Ares.

As the narrative furthers, her engagement with the culture deepens and the nature of the society plunges her into a vicious spiral of unethical actions.

The finale found that Rosa’s father seems to embrace her, so the season will focus on their arcs.

Ares 2 trailer: Is there any trailer?

As of now, we’ve got no trailer for the season. But as soon as the filming starts we may get updates seeing it.



