Ares: Season 2? Netflix Release Date? Here Is What We Know

By- Naveen Yadav
Ares season 2

Season 2 of Ares is back! Ares is a succession of horrors on the web. If you would like to watch horror films and internet horror collection, the wait is over. Ares is a horror TV series. The series was previewed on Netflix. So here you’ve got something to do with Season 2 of Arès.

Will there be season two?

Can it be not or the second season? Netflix has not commented on the next time, but it ought to be a second season. The series was successful in its first month, and following the season’s success, it will likely guarantee another season.

Release date

On December 13, 2019, Netflix released the trailer of the sequence.
The show premiered on January 8, 2020. When you have not seen them yet, have a look, and I am certain you’ll like it.

The Cast

Jade Olieberg
Tobias Kersloot
Lisa Smit
Robin Boissevain
Frieda Barnhard
Hans Kesting
Roos Dickmann
Jennifer Welts
Minne Koole
Dennis Rudge is expected to go back for the next season of Ares.
Around Ares
You should watch this series if you are interested in a psychological thriller. This is a series. Ares’ narrative revolves around a rookie called Rosa, who realizes that this isn’t what he anticipated and joins a secret club. The show addresses drama, the intensity, and terror that the audience loves.

We believe everyone wants to understand something about the Ares series. If you liked this guide, share it with your family and friends and tell them. More updates on movies and web series can be found on this site.

Ares Season 2 storyline

There aren’t any official details on the background of Ares season 2, where the series could proceed, although the end of this season shows. Finally, it is revealed that the society, Ares, was made to include a force known as Beal. Beal is a character that’s the natural manifestation of guilt that Ares members are occupying for centuries. Essentially, it is pure evil. Rosa absorbs it and jumps on the Beal, escaping the black pool as something unnatural that is reborn. Appears with black tar eyes. A possible concept of Ares’ era is that the new force of Rosa will be explored.

Naveen Yadav
