Are You Worried That Your Amazon Echo or Google Home Smart Speaker is Spying on You ? Read It For Solution..

By- Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
Are you worried that Google Home speaker or your Amazon Echo is spying on you? A device called Paranoid might provide a little relief.

All 3 Paranoid versions block your smart speaker from listening to you until you state the Paranoid’s own wake word, “Paranoid,” after which the gizmo lets the smart speaker listen in.

The Home Button, the Paranoid device, keeps it pressed and sits on your own Amazon Echo’s Mute button. The one, the Home Wave, jams the microphones on Echo and Google Home devices.

 

The option, the Home Max, has you ship your speaker that is smart. There, Paranoid’s technicians will snip on the speaker’s microphone cable and attach it to a Paranoid device, then ship the speaker back to you personally.

Despite the various levels of work involved, all three solutions list for $49 U.S., temporarily discounted to $39 during the”introductory pre-sale” period. The Paranoid firm claims its devices will soon support other devices besides Amazon Echo and Google Home.

 

‘Hack-proof’? We’ll see…

Paranoid doesn’t have Wi-Fino antenna, no Bluetooth, no SIM card and no wireless capacity of any sort, and the company boasts Paranoid site the device is”hack-proof.”

These are usually last words, but an article on the Paranoid site invites hackers to bring all on it. (There does appear to be a means to upgrade the Paranoid firmware, so maybe that is an angle)

“Paranoid works in blissful solitude completely cut off from the internet world,” the firm says. That cheeky attitude continues.

It has a mad alien (he looks like Cryptosporidium in the Destroy All Humans video games) sitting within a wise speaker named”Orwell” and listening in on a family’s conversations to send them targeted ads until the sarcastic son urges Paranoid.

The Paranoid appears to privacy woes like a cheap, easy solution. The one thing that could be simpler and cheaper would be not using a wise speaker.

