Apple’s “Originals” Makes It Free On Apple Tv

In case you’ve already ignored some of the free content streaming from resources like HBO, Comcast and many others, Apple can also be cracking open its TV+ library. Provided that you own a device with the Apple TV program, there are a series and films for you.

Series: Little America, Servant, For All Mankind, Dickinson

Film: The Elephant Queen

Kids Series + Special: Snoopy in Space, Helpsters, Ghostwriter

When you start the program they’ll be right in the Free for everybody section, which includes content from HBO and Epix. It does not include some highly-touted series like The Morning Show or Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet, but at a price of $0 we can’t whine.

Don’t forget that the Apple TV app is available on far more platforms. While Windows and Android aren’t on the list, you can get it on non-Apple hardware like Samsung or LG TVs, and Amazon Fire TV.