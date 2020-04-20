Home Technology Apple's new AirPods Series are apparently 'ready to go' and could Launch...
Technology

Apple’s new AirPods Series are apparently ‘ready to go’ and could Launch in May

By- Viper
Though Apple’s authentic wireless AirPods just got a fresh 2019 revision, and just a noise-canceling Pro version arriving in the same calendar year, the latest rumor is that the next set of buds will be joining the household as soon as May this season.

Jon Prosser, a tech analyst for Front Page Tech, has published a tweet claiming that fresh AirPods” are now ready to go”, also will probably launch along with the MacBook Pro refresh that is rumored to be coming next month.

It’s unclear exactly which specific product is being referred to — it could be a third generation of the regular AirPods or it could even function as AirPods Pro Lite, a version of the premium model that does not feature noise-canceling and was rumored in earlier in the year. .This latter rumor came from Taiwan news site Digitimes, which mentioned the AirPods Pro-Lite name when listing products being created on assembly lines from the country, and recorded as coming for 2020.

The original AirPods were released at the very tail end of 2016 and, as we said before, they got a refreshed variation in early 2019, so the odds of yet another iteration arriving so soon are lower compared to the launch of a completely new, less expensive entrance into the AirPods Professional lineup.

That said, we’re still working on conjecture at this point — for both the new AirPods along with the new MacBook Pro array — so no details are set in stone, but as more rumors heap up, refreshes of both product lines are looking more likely.

Viper
Viper is a tech enthusiast, who is constantly active in the field of technology. He is following his passion for technology.

