Apple Will Set a Lot of New Products, Unlike Whatever It Made : Leaker Said

- Advertisement -

A leaker says Apple will establish a bunch of new goods, unlike anything it made.

IPad Air with an under-screen Touch ID sensor and a 12-inc ARM MacBook are among the new products Apple is supposed to create this year.

The leaker offered accurate details about a number of the goods Apple found in 2020, including the new iPad Pro series as well as the iPhone SE.

Apple is working on some devices unlike anything it was made before, an anonymous leaker said. The ARM MacBook that was featured in a variety of reports, is one of them. That’s a MacBook with a custom made version of Apple’s A-series processors that power the iPhone and iPad. Individuals have theorized that the chips could be used inside Macs, and it looks like we are nearly there. The leaker also stated that Apple will launch a new iPad Air design, a tablet computer that may feature an under-screen Touch ID fingerprint sensor, that would be a first for Apple, as the company avoided this specific type of technology on its own devices so far.

iPhone X rumors said the phone would have a fingerprint detector a technology Apple has been studying over time. However, as we got closer to the actual launch of the phone, it became evident that there won’t be some sort of Touch ID button within the apparatus. Each of the iPhones that followed, except with the iPhone SE of this year, featured the same design, finish with Face ID.

- Advertisement -

Since the tablet got a layout makeover in 2018 the iPad Pro was next in line to lose the fingerprint detector. The Pro got Face ID service, a slender profile, an all-screen design, and USB-C connectivity.

Fast-forward into the current day, and a Chinese leaker which goes on Twitter by the title of @L0vetodream has details about Apple products. MacRumors says the leaker has a”fairly exact track record,” along with the abundance of tweets appear o indicate this person has access to Apple sources. Either that or someone is just making things up based on escapes.

Before Jon Prosser did the leaker was the first to mention Apple AirPods X cans, the report notes, well. In mid-March, I posted additional facts about several products that were unannounced.

This tweet lists all the Apple products that might hit stores this year:

大致布局应该是这样的：

airpods 3lite

apple tv

airtag

iPhone9 A13

imac

macbook 12 arm

mac mini

ipad pro 11 12.9 tof

airpods X头戴式耳机

无线充电板

homepod lite

ipad air4 全面屏11寸带指纹

ipad 2020 A12

游戏手柄

iPhone12 lite

iPhone12 6.1

iPhone12 pro 6.1

iPhone12 pro 6.7 — 有没有搞措 (@L0vetodream) March 12, 2020

He said the iPad Air may feature a mini-LED display and an all-screen design with no notch. To be honest, iPads using Face ID do not have notches, they have bigger bezels. The leaker said there’s no Face ID on the device, but that it’ll feature a Touch ID sensor.

the new iPad Air will be using the mini led screen, comes with full screen with no notch, not Face ID，but Touch ID under the screen — 有没有搞措 (@L0vetodream) March 10, 2020

In a tweet, the person said Apple is developing their controller as well:

Apple is developing their own game controller — 有没有搞措 (@L0vetodream) March 8, 2020

In the days that followed, the leaker said a navy blue color option is being considered for the handset and that all four 12 phones can support 5G.

All four “iPhone12”can support 5g networks，the baseband is come from qualcomm，and have a brand new color“Navy blue” — 有没有搞措 (@L0vetodream) March 19, 2020

Afterward, he or she said the iMac will probably be postponed:

in my dream iMac delay — 有没有搞措 (@L0vetodream) March 29, 2020

The leaker stated that Apple’s A14 chip that will force the 12 series will also be delayed Sunday.

Apple's chip A14 from TSMC ——delay — 有没有搞措 (@L0vetodream) April 19, 2020

There is a good deal of information and we’ll have time to find out whether any of this information checks out.

However, MacRumors points out that the leaker revealed a few key iPhone SE details before other leakers, including the launch window, storage capacities, and colors. The individual also understood the 2020 iPad Experts would be unveiled in the third week of March.

3color 3memory size second week of the april https://t.co/iuzuuON4PT — 有没有搞措 (@L0vetodream) April 2, 2020