iOS 13.4.5 Beta Is Released By Apple Recently For The iPhone And iPadOS 13.4.1

Apple recently released iOS 13.4.5 beta for developers, but it’s going to be a while before that new version makes it to the general public.

In the meantime, iOS 13.4.1 was released for the iPhone and iPadOS 13.4.1 is currently available for iPad versions.

The upgrades aren’t huge, but they do fix a few pesky bugs including a FaceTime but that’s been bothering individuals.

IOS 13.4.5 beta 1 was only released for the iPhone earlier this week together with iPadOS 13.4.5 beta 1 for the iPad. Apple still has plenty of testing left to do until those upgrades are released by it however a new version was just released for everybody in the interim. IOS 13.4.1 is now available for all iPhone users with compatible devices, and iPadOS 13.4.1 is available for iPad models. The upgrade includes several bug fixes including one that prevented some devices using Mac and iOS devices running certain older versions of their operating 31, from connecting FaceTime calls.

Apple’s brand new iOS 13.4.1 software was released together with Apple’s corresponding iPad software upgrade for programmers, iPadOS 13.4.1, as we all mentioned. We can also expect new versions of the iOS betas of Apple to follow soon, but those are interested in analyzing unreleased software. Wondering whether your device works with iOS 13.4.1 or iPadOS 13.4.1? We put together a full listing below which contains every compatible apparatus. It is compatible with Apple’s Most Up-to-date software if your device is on the market:

iPhone 11 Guru

iPhone 11 Guru Max

iPhone 11

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone SE

12.9-inch iPad Pro 3rd generation

12.9-inch iPad Guru 2nd creation

12.9-inch iPad Guru 1st creation

10.5-inch iPad Guru

9.7-inch iPad Guru

iPad Air 3rd generation

iPad Air two

iPad 6th production

iPad 5th production

iPad miniature 5th production

iPad miniature 4

iPod touch 7th production

As you know by now, installing a new iOS or iPadOS beta in your iPhone, iPad or iPod touch couldn’t be simpler. Just navigate to Settings > General > Software Update and tap”Download and Install” at the bottom of that page. If you want, you can also install the update by linking your iOS device. Whichever method you choose, just make certain that you back up your device before installing the update.