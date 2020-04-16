Home Technology Apple launches cheapest iPhone SE 2020, know price and features
Technology

Apple launches cheapest iPhone SE 2020, know price and features

By- Vikash Kumar
- Advertisement -

iPhone SE 2020 Launched: Apple has launched iPhone SE 2020. This smartphone has been launched in three color variants and has a 13 Bionic processor.

American tech company Apple has launched a new iPhone. This is actually the next version of the company’s cheapest iPhone SE. It will be called the iPhone SE 2020. This smartphone has been launched by the company in three color variants.

- Advertisement -

With the iPhone SE 2020, the company has once again brought Touch ID back. The company wants to strengthen its presence in the mid-range segment by offering features such as small screen, wireless charging support, and Touch ID.

iPhone SE 2020 Display:

The iPhone SE 2020 has a 4.7-inch Retina display. This is actually the LCD display that is on the iPhone 11. This smartphone has Apple A13 Bionic processor. The same processor is also given in the iPhone 11. This phone has a single rear camera which is 12 megapixels. There is no support for Face ID.

iPhone SE 2020 Design:

Talking about the body of the iPhone SE 2020, aerospace-grade aluminum and durable glass have been used in it. This material is used in front and back. The company has said that the Apple logo given on the rear panel is made from a seven-layer color process, which gives good depth and opacity.

iPhone SE 2020 Camera:

Talk about the iPhone SE 2020 camera in detail, here is a 12-megapixel single rear camera. Its aperture is f / 1.8. The company has claimed that it combines with the A13 Bionic chipset to unlock many computational photographs.

Portrait mode has also been given from one camera, although now portraits from one camera give other companies as well. But in this, there are six types of portrait lighting effects.

Machine learning has been used for depth control in the camera. Talking about the video, you can record 4K video from it, in which 30fps has been supported.

iPhone SE 2020 A13 Bionic Chipset:

The A13 Bionic chipset focuses on machine learning. It has dedicated 8 core neural engines with the ability to perform 5 trillion tasks in a second.

iPhone SE 2020 Bezel display

The display is not bezel-less and there is no notch. With this, the company has given Touch ID, which stopped giving after the iPhone 8.

Water and dust-proof

The special thing is that this Smartphone is waterproof and has got an IP67 rating. The company has claimed that you can keep it in 1-meter deep water for 30 minutes. It is also a dust resident.

The iPhone SE 2020 supports wireless charging. The company has launched this smartphone in three color variants – Red, Black, and White.

iPhone SE 2020 Cost

The price of the iPhone SE 2020 in India will start from Rs 42,500. It will be sold in two variants. The base variant will have 64GB of storage, while the second variant has 256GB of storage.

Wireless and fast charging

According to Apple, it has support for Qi-certified wireless charging. It also supports fast charging. The company has said that in 30 minutes you can charge this smartphone up to 50%.

Dual sim and WiFi 6

This smartphone has dual sim support for connectivity. One of them will be e-sim while the other can be fitted with a physical sim. Here you have the support of WiFi 6 and Gigabit-Class LTE.

Pre-orders for this smartphone have been introduced in the US.

Also Read:   Many Macs With ARM Processors Will Be Launched By Apple In Next year, An Insider Says
- Advertisement -
Also Read:   Delete This VPN Countless Users Warned : Google Removes Offending VPN Out Of Its Program, But Users Remain At Risk
Vikash Kumar
Vikash has lived in New Delhi his whole life. Vikash has worked as a journalist for nearly a decade has contributed to several large publications including the Yahoo News and the Oakland Tribune. As a founder and journalist for World Top Trend, Vikash covers national and international developments.

Must Read

Diablo 4 Release Date: When It Will Release Date And Check Out All The Details Here

Gaming Vikash Kumar -
Fans have been waiting a long time for Diablo 4, and Activision Blizzard finally revealed the ambitious sequel in Blizzcon 2019. The revealing at...
Read more

Countless Are Subscribing To Netflix Throughout The Coronavirus Pandemic

Entertainment Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
As the coronavirus pandemic has dragged on, among everybody's go-to entertainment options, while we are all quarantined at home, it is a Netflix...
Read more

Umbrella Academy season 2 release date: When will it air?

Netflix Vikash Kumar -
The cast began filming season two of Umbrella Academy in June 2019, and bearing in mind Blackman previously said that it takes"around 18 months"...
Read more

Cobra Kai Season 3: Release Date, Cast And All You Want To Know

TV Series Vikash Kumar -
Cobra kai is among the most loved American Comedy Martial craftsmanship appears. The series is debuted on Youtube Premium Series, and because we as...
Read more

Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything You Know So Far

Amazon Prime Vikash Kumar -
A periodical plays Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, set in Manhattan of the 1950s, it follows the narrative of Maisel, a young, cheeky, bubbly lady.
Also Read:   Apple Has Been Upgrading Its Apple Maps Navigation Apps In The Last Few Years To Attempt To Catch Up With Google's Maps Merchandise
She has...
Read more

Hunters season 2 storylines: what to expect if the show returns

Amazon Prime Vikash Kumar -
Wondering if there will be a Hunters season 2 on Amazon Prime Video? We don't understand, but the manufacturers have strategies for seasons. Season...
Read more

Apple Announced The Most Affordable Second-Generation iPhone SE: Price, Date, Features And All Details

Technology Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
Apple has announced the iPhone SE for 2020, and it is the brand new cheap' iPhone that comes in at only $399 / #419...
Read more

Apple launches cheapest iPhone SE 2020, know price and features

Technology Vikash Kumar -
iPhone SE 2020 Launched: Apple has launched iPhone SE 2020. This smartphone has been launched in three color variants and has a 13 Bionic...
Read more

Instagram Announced To Support Small Businesses During COVID‑19 By Sharing New Gift Card, Food Order, And Fundraiser Stickers In Stories And On Their Profiles

Technology Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
Scrolling through one's Instagram feed is 1 way to find some diversion from the gloomy coronavirus-related news headlines, however now the Facebook-owned photo-sharing...
Read more

Sling is Giving A Offer ‘Happy Hour Across America’ To Watch live TV For Free From 5 PM To Midnight Every Night

Entertainment Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
Sling's new Happy Hour Across America program offers free live TV channels from 5 PM to midnight. 50+ live channels, 50,000+ on-demand shows...
Read more
© World Top Trend