Apple launches cheapest iPhone SE 2020, know price and features

iPhone SE 2020 Launched: Apple has launched iPhone SE 2020. This smartphone has been launched in three color variants and has a 13 Bionic processor.

American tech company Apple has launched a new iPhone. This is actually the next version of the company’s cheapest iPhone SE. It will be called the iPhone SE 2020. This smartphone has been launched by the company in three color variants.

With the iPhone SE 2020, the company has once again brought Touch ID back. The company wants to strengthen its presence in the mid-range segment by offering features such as small screen, wireless charging support, and Touch ID.

iPhone SE 2020 Display:

The iPhone SE 2020 has a 4.7-inch Retina display. This is actually the LCD display that is on the iPhone 11. This smartphone has Apple A13 Bionic processor. The same processor is also given in the iPhone 11. This phone has a single rear camera which is 12 megapixels. There is no support for Face ID.

iPhone SE 2020 Design:

Talking about the body of the iPhone SE 2020, aerospace-grade aluminum and durable glass have been used in it. This material is used in front and back. The company has said that the Apple logo given on the rear panel is made from a seven-layer color process, which gives good depth and opacity.

iPhone SE 2020 Camera:

Talk about the iPhone SE 2020 camera in detail, here is a 12-megapixel single rear camera. Its aperture is f / 1.8. The company has claimed that it combines with the A13 Bionic chipset to unlock many computational photographs.

Portrait mode has also been given from one camera, although now portraits from one camera give other companies as well. But in this, there are six types of portrait lighting effects.

Machine learning has been used for depth control in the camera. Talking about the video, you can record 4K video from it, in which 30fps has been supported.

iPhone SE 2020 A13 Bionic Chipset:

The A13 Bionic chipset focuses on machine learning. It has dedicated 8 core neural engines with the ability to perform 5 trillion tasks in a second.

iPhone SE 2020 Bezel display

The display is not bezel-less and there is no notch. With this, the company has given Touch ID, which stopped giving after the iPhone 8.

Water and dust-proof

The special thing is that this Smartphone is waterproof and has got an IP67 rating. The company has claimed that you can keep it in 1-meter deep water for 30 minutes. It is also a dust resident.

The iPhone SE 2020 supports wireless charging. The company has launched this smartphone in three color variants – Red, Black, and White.

iPhone SE 2020 Cost

The price of the iPhone SE 2020 in India will start from Rs 42,500. It will be sold in two variants. The base variant will have 64GB of storage, while the second variant has 256GB of storage.

Wireless and fast charging

According to Apple, it has support for Qi-certified wireless charging. It also supports fast charging. The company has said that in 30 minutes you can charge this smartphone up to 50%.

Dual sim and WiFi 6

This smartphone has dual sim support for connectivity. One of them will be e-sim while the other can be fitted with a physical sim. Here you have the support of WiFi 6 and Gigabit-Class LTE.

Pre-orders for this smartphone have been introduced in the US.