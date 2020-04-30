Home Corona Apple iPhone Users Are Now Provided With COVID-19 Exposure Notifications In The...
Apple iPhone Users Are Now Provided With COVID-19 Exposure Notifications In The Latest iOS 13.5 Beta Update.

By- Sweety Singh
The latest iOS 13.5 beta includes Apple’s new coronavirus exposure notification API. The API is designed to encourage contact tracing, a Bluetooth solution that will alert iPhone users whenever they have come in contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus. Apple earlier today released a new developer beta of iOS 13.5, an update that introduces the company’s exposure notification API which will allow contact lookup for the coronavirus.

As you’ve likely heard by now, the two Google and Apple worked on a Bluetooth-powered alternative designed to enable people to discover if and when they’ve come into intimate contact with someone who previously tested positive for the coronavirus.”Given the pressing demand,” Apple said in a press release earlier this month,” the strategy would be to implement this solution in two steps while keeping strong protections around privacy.”While vulnerability notifications will become an opt-in process, it is currently opt-out from the recent beta.

Bear in mind; however, actual apps utilizing the feature are not slated to arrive until May. Incidentally, CNBC has an intriguing write-up detailing the way Apple and Google began working together on their various contact monitoring applications.
Interestingly, engineers in both companies were working on similar solutions independently before joining forces. It wasn’t a foregone conclusion that the two companies, which have a long history of bitter competition in smartphones, would collaborate. But in this scenario, they knew they needed to come together.

apple ios

A system for vulnerability notification required to be interoperable, otherwise there could be enormous gaps in coverage. Both companies couldn’t officially announce plans to operate together until they got a green-light from their CEOs. So Apple CEO Tim Cook and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai hashed it out on a virtual meeting a few days ahead of the official announcement on April 10th. Notably, the new API is not the only coronavirus-related upgrade in the iOS 13.5 beta. Developers have found that Face ID now has a brand new feature such that if it detects an individual is wearing a mask, it will automatically request them to input within their passcode.

A list of devices capable of conducting iOS 13.5 could be seen under:

  • iPhone SE 2nd creation
  • iPhone 11 Guru Max
  • iPhone 11
  • iPhone XS
  • iPhone XS Max
  • iPhone XR
  • iPhone 8
  • iPhone 8 Plus
  • iPhone 7
  • iPhone 7 Plus
  • iPhone 6s
  • iPhone 6s Plus
  • iPhone SE
  • 12.9-inch iPad Guru 3rd generation
  • 12.9-inch iPad Guru 2nd generation
  • 12.9-inch iPad Pro 1st generation
  • 10.5-inch iPad Pro
  • 9.7-inch iPad Guru
  • iPad Air 3rd generation
  • iPad Air two
  • iPad 6th generation
  • iPad 5th generation
  • iPad miniature 5th production
  • iPad miniature 4
  • iPod touch 7th generation
Sweety Singh

Apple iPhone Users Are Now Provided With COVID-19 Exposure Notifications In The Latest iOS 13.5 Beta Update.

