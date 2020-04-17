Home Technology Apple iPhone Se 2020: Is Available For Pre-Orders At $399
Technology

Apple iPhone Se 2020: Is Available For Pre-Orders At $399

By- Viper
Preorders are now open for the second-generation iPhone SE with retailers at $399. Here are the details you need to understand, including Walmart and Best bargains. Apple, along with its own retail and carrier partners, is now taking preorders for its second-generation iPhone SE.

The brand new iPhone SE isn’t merely attractive because of its launch price of $399 (€419, AU$749), but also its design. The iPhone SE, that stands for Special Edition, has a 4.7-inch screen — tiny by modern standards — and brings back Apple’s beloved house button with Touch ID. Don’t be duped by its low cost, this brand new iPhone is anticipated to be equally as competent and almost as powerful as the more expensive iPhone 11 ($699 at Apple), with a few exceptions.

The iPhone SE wireless charging has a 12 MP rear camera and uses Apple’s A13 Bionic processor. It’s accessible with 256GB or 64GB, 128GB and comes in red, white or black. All retailers and carriers that we list below are accepting preorders at the moment, unless noted otherwise. Deliveries will arrive on Friday, April 24. Here’s what you need to learn for one in your hands.

When can I purchase Apple’s new iPhone?

Apple started taking preorders for the iPhone SE on Friday, April 17 at 8am ET. Orders will begin to arrive on April 24.

iPhone Se 2020 color options

The Apple iPhone SE comes in white, dark and red. Proceeds in the Product Red variant will proceed toward coronavirus relief.

What about storage Capacities?

The SE can be configured with 64GB, 128GB or 256GB.

Price of iPhone Se 2020

IPhone SE 2020 storage

  • 64GB: $399, €419, AU$749,
  • 128GB: $449, €469, AU$829
  • 256GB: $549, €569, AU$999

Order at: Apple US, Apple UK, Apple Australia, Verizon, T-Mobile, Sprint, Xfinity Mobile, AT&T, Cricket Wireless, Walmart, Target, Best Buy

