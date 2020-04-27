Apple iPhone 12: Will It Stand Against It’s Rival Galaxy Note 20

- Advertisement -

A minimum of one model of the iPhone 12 may comprise an under-display fingerprint scanner utilizing ultrasonic technology, which might complement Face ID for unlocking the device. This could give Apple a new Feature against the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Note 20.

We’ve seen rumors both for and against Touch ID under the display in the lead up into the iPhone 12 launching this autumn, but this report from Economic Daily News says that Qualcomm, touch panel manufacturer GIS and OLED display maker BOE are working on the tech.

The accession of an under-display fingerprint sensor would surely be welcome, as Face ID has trouble recognizing faces when you are wearing a mask. And it’s very likely that individuals will wear masks in public well if not beyond.

The Economic Daily News report (first seen by MacRumors) says that new features like under-screen fingerprint recognition” will prompt a new wave of buying momentum.” Additionally, it states that Qualcomm and GIS are the key suppliers for its Samsung Galaxy S20 series and that if “Apple wants to catch up” there’s a higher likelihood of this working with those two businesses. The Galaxy Note 20 will probably adopt an identical ultrasonic reader to the Galaxy Note 10 this past year and the Galaxy S20 from this season.

There could be some improvements when Note 20 launches in August or even July, although we’re unaware of any significant progress in the technology. Apple is already working with Qualcomm on the 5G modem for iPhone 12, so it’s not unreasonable to feel the two companies are partnering on a different attribute for its flagship mobile phone.

Just last week Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman said not to expect under-screen fingerprint technology to come to the iPhone 12 this season. However, a different rumor from a trusted leaker on Twitter explained that Apple would deliver an under-screen fingerprint reader into the iPad Air after this season.

There are conflicting views on when this technology will be adopted by Apple and for which devices. The iPad Pro 2020 is the first device in Apple’s lineup to include a LiDAR sensor, which dramatically improves performance in iPhone augmented reality applications. And that same sensor is expected to locate the iPhone 12 Pro versions — or it’s way to the iPhone 12.

We’ve found fingerprint sensors to be finicky, as we sometimes experience false negatives. This can occur if you do not hit it or when you put your finger to rapidly. This is not an issue with Face ID. However, we can see why Apple may want to bring Touch ID back into the iPhone, even though it does not happen in time to get the iPhone 12.

All in all, the iPhone 12 rumors stage to four versions from Apple’s lineup, including a 5.4-inch and 6.1-inch iPhone 12 and a 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro. These are expected to comprise Apple’s new blazing A14 Bionic chip and 5G technologies, but get the LiDAR sensor and only the iPhone 12 Pro devices will continue to offer telephoto lenses.