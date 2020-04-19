Apple iPhone 12 Might be delayed Till November due to COVID-19 Pandemic

- Advertisement -

Apple’s iPhone 12 launch date might be postponed until November 2020.

As soon as the iPhone 12 does arrive, sales may be tepid in light of the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus.

Rumor has it Apple can choose a company iPhone 12 release date next month.

A new investor note in Goldman Sachs relays that Apple will delay the release of its iPhone 12. Subsequently, the investment bank — which also happens to be partners with Apple about the Apple Card — downgraded Apple stocks into a rare”sell’ rating.

In a note obtained by Reuters, Goldman Sachs analysts stated the economic recession caused by the coronavirus is going to have a marked impact on iPhone updates. Put simply, the note asserts that iPhone owners”will maintain devices longer and select less expensive Apple choices when they do purchase a new device”

If we’re being fair, the analysis isn’t without merit. When the coronavirus pandemic will begin to subside, Now, there’s no telling. What is more, the novel coronavirus’s impact on the U.S. economy has been intense and cannot be overstated. Unemployment claims are at historic highs and an estimated 10 percent of the total U.S. labor force now finds themselves with no work. That said, it stands to reason that many consumers who would otherwise be considering upgrading to the 12 simply will not be in a financial position to do.

While we have seen reports suggesting that the iPhone 12 launch might be delayed by two months since Apple wants to give the U.S. economy just a little bit longer to recover, Goldman Sachs, claims the delay is going to be on account of delays to the iPhone 12 engineering and production process.

To this end, a Nikkei report explained how the coronavirus has impacted iPhone 12 growth:

The technology development of this 5G iPhone has also been influenced by traveling curbs introduced in the U.S., China and elsewhere to combat the coronavirus, two people with knowledge of Apple’s schedule said. The company was designed to work with providers to come up with a more tangible prototype for the new phones from early March, but it needed to postpone such close collaboration, which necessitates hands-on testing, until the end of the month, before postponing it due to the worsening pandemic in the U.S.they said.

All in all, Apple is operating in uncharted waters here and there is no telling the degree to which the coronavirus pandemic will change the extent to which sales will be impacted by the market once the unit is released and Apple 12 launch plans. It’s not surprising that we have seen lots of conflicting information concerning the release. We’ve seen other reports out of sources claiming that a September launch will proceed as intended, while Goldman Sachs believes that a delay to November is in the cards.

The most plausible report, though, suggests that Apple is monitoring the situation on a day-to-day basis and that executives are currently planning to figure out an official release schedule sometime.