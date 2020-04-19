Home Technology Apple iPhone 12 Might be delayed Till November due to COVID-19 Pandemic
Technology

Apple iPhone 12 Might be delayed Till November due to COVID-19 Pandemic

By- Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
- Advertisement -

Apple’s iPhone 12 launch date might be postponed until November 2020.

As soon as the iPhone 12 does arrive, sales may be tepid in light of the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus.

Rumor has it Apple can choose a company iPhone 12 release date next month.

A new investor note in Goldman Sachs relays that Apple will delay the release of its iPhone 12. Subsequently, the investment bank — which also happens to be partners with Apple about the Apple Card — downgraded Apple stocks into a rare”sell’ rating.

In a note obtained by Reuters, Goldman Sachs analysts stated the economic recession caused by the coronavirus is going to have a marked impact on iPhone updates. Put simply, the note asserts that iPhone owners”will maintain devices longer and select less expensive Apple choices when they do purchase a new device”

- Advertisement -

 

Also Read:   PlayStation 5 along with Xbox collection X might be postponed

5G iPhone

If we’re being fair, the analysis isn’t without merit. When the coronavirus pandemic will begin to subside, Now, there’s no telling. What is more, the novel coronavirus’s impact on the U.S. economy has been intense and cannot be overstated. Unemployment claims are at historic highs and an estimated 10 percent of the total U.S. labor force now finds themselves with no work. That said, it stands to reason that many consumers who would otherwise be considering upgrading to the 12 simply will not be in a financial position to do.

While we have seen reports suggesting that the iPhone 12 launch might be delayed by two months since Apple wants to give the U.S. economy just a little bit longer to recover, Goldman Sachs, claims the delay is going to be on account of delays to the iPhone 12 engineering and production process.

To this end, a Nikkei report explained how the coronavirus has impacted iPhone 12 growth:

The technology development of this 5G iPhone has also been influenced by traveling curbs introduced in the U.S., China and elsewhere to combat the coronavirus, two people with knowledge of Apple’s schedule said. The company was designed to work with providers to come up with a more tangible prototype for the new phones from early March, but it needed to postpone such close collaboration, which necessitates hands-on testing, until the end of the month, before postponing it due to the worsening pandemic in the U.S.they said.

All in all, Apple is operating in uncharted waters here and there is no telling the degree to which the coronavirus pandemic will change the extent to which sales will be impacted by the market once the unit is released and Apple 12 launch plans. It’s not surprising that we have seen lots of conflicting information concerning the release. We’ve seen other reports out of sources claiming that a September launch will proceed as intended, while Goldman Sachs believes that a delay to November is in the cards.

The most plausible report, though, suggests that Apple is monitoring the situation on a day-to-day basis and that executives are currently planning to figure out an official release schedule sometime.

- Advertisement -
Also Read:   Apple launches cheapest iPhone SE 2020, know price and features
Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
Saurabh is a passionate blogger, gamer, movies, tv shows and comic book lover, He is a tech freak guy who spends most of his time exploring new things in the world of technology. He writes blogs about the information on tech, product reviews and How giant tech companies like Apple, Google, Microsoft, Facebook changing our world and love to share everything here at World Top Trend.

Must Read

Disney Sequel Aladdin 2: What We Know So Far About The Live-Action Who Is Directing

Entertainment Alok Chand -
Disney's live-action movie of Aladdin, based on the 1992 animated film of the identical title, was among the significant surprise successes of 2019. The...
Read more

The Rising Of Shield Hero 2: Do We Have A Release Date Cast, Plot, and update

Entertainment Alok Chand -
The Growing Of Shield Hero 2: Do We Have A Release Date Yet The show Growing of the Shield Hero is adjusted in the book...
Read more

Manifest Season 3: What Is The Twist At The Story, Get To Know

Entertainment Alok Chand -
That is exactly what watchers can anticipate from Manifest season 3, including its debut date. Even the NBC dramatization spins around the lives. Much...
Read more

Apple iPhone 12 Might be delayed Till November due to COVID-19 Pandemic

Technology Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
Apple's iPhone 12 launch date might be postponed until November 2020. As soon as the iPhone 12 does arrive, sales may be tepid in light...
Read more

Virgin River Season 2: update know About Its Netflix Return

Entertainment Alok Chand -
This town drama show is coming back having a season two 2020 and fans are thrilled for its return, it's taken time for Netflix...
Read more

‘Teen Mom 2′ Star Leah Messer Shows How She Overcame Suicidal Ideas:’My Daughters Desire Me’

Entertainment Alok Chand -
Sharing her story. Teen Mother 2 celebrity Leah Messer reflects on a painful memory in her new memoir, Hope, Grace & Faith, showing she...
Read more

‘Seven Deadly Sins’ Season 4: Release Date of, Cast Plot of the display and show

Entertainment Alok Chand -
After the super success of the last seasons of the TV show'Seven Deadly Sins', lovers are all enthusiastic about its period. The manga and...
Read more

‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Season 6: The release date of, cast, plot, and all the information and Update

Entertainment Alok Chand -
Fans of Stress the Walking Dead are amazed when the sixth installment hits AMC and comes as entertainment news. According to celebrity Danay Garcia,...
Read more

‘Killing Eve Season 3’ starring Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer: Release Date of, Cast, Plot along with The Keys of Konstantine!

Entertainment Alok Chand -
The British Magic thriller, Dark Comedy-drama "Killing Eve," is a Creation of Sid Gentle Films in United Kindom for BBC AMERICA.
Also Read:   PlayStation 5 along with Xbox collection X might be postponed
The show is based...
Read more

‘The Witcher Season 2’ starring Henry Cavill: Release, Cast, Plot and what you’re Interested in.

Entertainment Alok Chand -
The American Drama "The Witcher" is a dream drama that is a production of Lauren Schmidt Hissrich. It is the adaptation of the novels...
Read more
© World Top Trend