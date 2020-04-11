Apple And Google Are Teaming Up To Tackle One Of The Largest Challenges In The Fight Against The COVID-19 Pandemic

- Advertisement -

Apple and Google created a significant announcement Friday, revealing their joint work on a contact-tracing service which would finally use your smartphone to let you know when you’ve come into contact with a person who’s tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Both companies stressed that location info and personally identifiable data wouldn’t be compromised once this service is fully operational.

In a joint statement, both companies explained how this will work — and they say they are building privacy protections. Apple and Google, the announcement clarifies, “will be launching a comprehensive solution which includes application programming interfaces (APIs) and functioning system-level technology to aid in enabling contact tracing. Given the pressing need, the plan is to implement this option in two steps while keeping strong protections around user privacy.”

What’s coming first is the release in May of APIs that will enable iOS and Android devices to speak to one another through apps from public health jurisdictions — apps that would be available for users to download in both companies’ app stores.

Secondly, at some stage then (“in the coming months”) Apple and Google would establish a contract-tracing platform based on Bluetooth technology that would permit consumers to take part in this to an opt-in basis, in addition to allowing interaction with a wide range of apps and government health authorities.

This is exactly what all that would look like visually, with regard to how it all would come together to monitor coronavirus spread:

Health experts and public officials have been stressing a return to opening the country’s economy back up again, and some level of normalcy depends in part on powerful options. So that, once we all start going back out in public any cases of the virus which flare-up could be hunted down, along with the people that were contaminated isolated before this all turns into a crisis.

“All people at Apple and Google believe there’s never been a more important moment to work together to solve one of the planet’s most pressing issues,” the announcement finishes. “Through close cooperation and collaboration with developers, governments and public health providers, we hope to exploit the power of technologies to help nations around the world slow down the spread of COVID-19 and quicken the return of everyday life.”

Some extra facts that are key to learn about this partnership:

Both companies stress they will not be collecting location data or other personally identifiable information.

Both companies are also tweaking their mobile operating systems so, anytime you come in touch with somebody as part of the alternative, a personal key could be exchanged together with your smartphone via Bluetooth.

Anybody who tests positive for the virus would log into an app on their phone, at which point two weeks’ worth of people’s telephones they’ve come in contact with would have uploaded to a server. Then at that point, you’d get a notification to come in contact with somebody who’s tested positive for the virus, if that contained you, along with other pertinent information would be shared with you personally, too.