Home Technology Apple AirPods 3 Will Likely launch in May
Technology

Apple AirPods 3 Will Likely launch in May

By- Viper
- Advertisement -

The Apple AirPods 3 appears to be finally ready for launching and may arrive in May together with the much-anticipated MacBook Pro 2020.

Jon Prosser, a routine and reliable leaker of Apple news, broke the news on Twitter. The two products were likely intended for a March release, the time of year that Apple tends to maintain a product launch event. Because of complications climbing from the coronavirus pandemic, this occasion was not even officially declared and was only rumored.

- Advertisement -

 

Also Read:   PS5 RELEASE DATE, SPECS, LEAKS AND EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THIS NEW BEAST GAMING MACHINE SONY'S PS5

We are hoping that the AirPods 3 (also possibly referred to like the AirPods Pro-Lite) will get some new features, but nevertheless retail around the $159 $199 mark such as the AirPods 2, based on whether you want a wireless charging case or not. The customizable hints of the AirPods Pro would be a very welcome addition, but it is rumored that the newest AirPods will not have the Pros’ active sound cancellation feature, which makes sense if Apple needs to keep the price down. We might also observe an Apple H-series processor, the chip the company uses in its own wearables, which would add even more features. The H1 chip which debuted in the AirPods 2 decreased power consumption while allowing the buds to tune out for Siri wake words use for hands-free digital assistant usage.

Also Read:   Samsung Galaxy Bud+ Could Feature Noise Cancelling To Compeit Against Apple Airpods Pro
Also Read:   Apple's new AirPods Series are apparently 'ready to go' and could Launch in May

 

 

- Advertisement -
Viper
Viper is a tech enthusiast, who is constantly active in the field of technology. He is following his passion for technology.

Must Read

Cobra Kai: Season 3 Is YouTube Premiere Date for? Here’s all You Need to Remember!

Entertainment Alok Chand -
All, love American Comedy Martial Art show, Cobra Kai and includes a fanbase. This series is much like the Karate Kid Family series. Cobra...
Read more

Apple AirPods 3 Will Likely launch in May

Technology Viper -
The Apple AirPods 3 appears to be finally ready for launching and may arrive in May together with the much-anticipated MacBook Pro 2020.
Also Read:   Apple And Google Are Teaming Up To Tackle One Of The Largest Challenges In The Fight Against The COVID-19 Pandemic
Jon Prosser,...
Read more

American Gods Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything You Know So Far

TV Series Vikash Kumar -
American Gods are contingent that -- over some decades -- foreigners to America have transported their gods from African swindler gods into Egyptian gods...
Read more

On My Block Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All The Latest Information

Netflix Vikash Kumar -
We are going to speak about Netflix's On My Block season 4 release date, cast, and plot details. As we know, On My Block...
Read more

Manifest Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything You Need To Know

TV Series Vikash Kumar -
Manifest is an exceptional show along with the series revolves around the lives of passengers whose flight returns after being missing for five decades. Season...
Read more

A Discovery of Witches Season 2: Release Date, Trailer, Cast And Other Update

TV Series Vikash Kumar -
A Discovery of Witches is a British TV program based on the All Souls trilogy from Deborah Harkness, Created by Bad Wolf and Sky...
Read more

This Could Be A Big Secret Behind ‘Westworld’ Season 3

TV Series Naveen Yadav -
Fans of HBO's hit sci-fi show Westworld are utilized to mind-bending twists after the first two seasons used unexpected shows and nonlinear storytelling to...
Read more

Watch Good Girls Season 3, Episode 9 live

TV Series Naveen Yadav -
Are you ready for a brand new episode of Good Girls Season 3? Of course, you're! After taking a week off for Easter and...
Read more

Ares Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And Everything We Know.

TV Series Naveen Yadav -
Ares is a 2020 Dutch horror series involving an ambitious college student, Rosa, who wants to be part of the elite of Amsterdam, she...
Read more

Cable Girls Season 5: What’s The Story All About, Is It Worth Watching

TV Series Naveen Yadav -
What's The Plot For Cable Girls Season 5? Cable Girls is a Spanish show that appeared on Netflix on April 28, 2017. It Includes Blanca...
Read more
© World Top Trend