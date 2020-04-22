Apple AirPods 3 Will Likely launch in May

- Advertisement -

The Apple AirPods 3 appears to be finally ready for launching and may arrive in May together with the much-anticipated MacBook Pro 2020.

Jon Prosser, a routine and reliable leaker of Apple news, broke the news on Twitter. The two products were likely intended for a March release, the time of year that Apple tends to maintain a product launch event. Because of complications climbing from the coronavirus pandemic, this occasion was not even officially declared and was only rumored.

New AirPods (which were supposed to be at the March Event) are now ready to go. Probably alongside the MacBook Pro next month. — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) April 19, 2020

- Advertisement -

We are hoping that the AirPods 3 (also possibly referred to like the AirPods Pro-Lite) will get some new features, but nevertheless retail around the $159 – $199 mark such as the AirPods 2, based on whether you want a wireless charging case or not. The customizable hints of the AirPods Pro would be a very welcome addition, but it is rumored that the newest AirPods will not have the Pros’ active sound cancellation feature, which makes sense if Apple needs to keep the price down. We might also observe an Apple H-series processor, the chip the company uses in its own wearables, which would add even more features. The H1 chip which debuted in the AirPods 2 decreased power consumption while allowing the buds to tune out for Siri wake words use for hands-free digital assistant usage.