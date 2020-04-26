Home Technology Apple AirPods 3, AirPods Pro Lite, Over-Ear Headphones Could Launch Soon
Technology

Apple AirPods 3, AirPods Pro Lite, Over-Ear Headphones Could Launch Soon

By- Viper
Recently, the highly-rumored over-ear headphones from the Apple bit the headlines.
It had been stated that the Headset will arrive with a modular layout with a layout that was detachable. Now, the well-known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has shared a few details about the upcoming Apple AirPods series.

Apple Over-Ear Headphones

Going from the analyst’s claim through 9to5Google, the Apple over-ear headphones are said to enter production and go available later this season. He added that there’ll be two variants of the Headphones – one with a leather cloth and the other lighter materials.

Apple AirPods 3

Besides this, the business is promised to be working on two pairs of earbuds that were wireless – fresh AirPods and AirPods Pro. We have been coming across reports concerning the AirPods 3. The analyst asserts that the exact same will enter mass production in the first half of the next year. The forthcoming model is expected to change to a manufacturing process that is virtually like that of this AirPods Pro. While nothing is known about the AirPods 3, it’s believed to have a similar design. The AirPods Pro is thought to enter production in late 2021 or early 2022.

AirPods Pro Lite

There are speculations concerning another product. It’s likely to be positioned between the AirPods and AirPods Pro. This pair of earbuds was speculated to be launched together with the MacBook Pro. There were also claims that it might be launched under the Beats branding. While there’s no official confirmation regarding the products from Apple, we believe that the company is on a spree to launch a few models of AirPods from the coming years. We must wait for formal confirmation from Apple about these products.

