Apex Legends Season 5 Release Date: Apex Legends Dataminer Leaks Loba, the Rumored Season 5 Character

Apex Legends will enter Season 5 and, if tradition holds, the new season will include a map, weapon, map adjustments, or yet another playable character, and combat pass to the battle royale game of Respawn. We do not know much about Season 5 (yet) however Respawn has already revealed it will be a”pleasant surprise” for Titanfall fans.

But when can we anticipate all this content? The answer: afterward than expected. Apex Legends Season 5 will start on May 12, which is a week later than intended. One occasion –Battle Armor–will probably be contained in Season 4 and will see players start games with body defenses and a pistol previously outfitted.

An Apex Legends dataminer has introduced what seems to be cartoons the rumored character, for Loba.

Walking animations and Loba’s visuals can be found in a few details about how she may make her introduction, in addition to the source code for Apex Legends. There is a lot which could be gleaned from what ILootGames has seen in her documents – her default is probably a white, gray, and gold ensemble with golden wolf emblems on her shoulders (Loba means wolf’ in Spanish and Portuguese).

Strap in for the Battle Armor Event! 🛡 Drop in with your armor locked and prove you’ve got the skills to come out on top! Beginning April 28, the Battle Armor Event will run up until the start of Season 5, which kicks off May 12. Prepare for battle: https://t.co/ljXA9AuoSX pic.twitter.com/VslErwxSaj — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) April 24, 2020

She also has a massive device hooked on her belt loop which may be her leap pack. Loba will reportedly have teleportation abilities, but that will likely be initiated by means of a bracelet. That idea comes from an animation that shows her picking up a bracelet off the floor. ILootGames cites that Loba is somewhat thick, since the youth state, also that her hitbox drops someplace around Bangalore’s height and Wattson’s width – Quite simply, she will not be low profile such as Wraith.

The datamining also reveals that Loba will soon be dropping into the stadium during Season 5, through”Tease Phase 4″ that could also include her appearing on banners in the arena. Respawn has previously used the in-game maps to tease new characters, so I am not surprised it’d do this again.

Loba is a fascinating new character, however, as she’s got a personal vendetta against another Legend: Revenant. As we previously mentioned, Revenant’s character trailer shows him brutally murdering a roomful of people, two of whom are the parents of a young girl with Dutch braids in her hair (you will notice Loba’s personality model has the same braids, and yes, I needed to phone my sister to describe what kind of braids those are).

Young Loba is alive at the end of Revenant’s trailer, and she furious – it’s obvious grown-up Loba is entering the arena with her sights set on everybody’s least favorite robot. Here’s hoping she gets an opportunity to kick the crap out of him in a cinematic because I can’t stand that man and his edgelord unwanted comments.

No word yet on when Apex Legends Season 5 will probably begin, but considering we’re in the week it could be sooner rather than later.

Season 4: Assimilation is drawing to a close, after The Old Ways event that implemented a permanent Duos mode included World’s Edge and a Bloodhound-themed city takeover, buffed Revenant, also transformed Lifeline into a supportive combat medic. Like Season 2: Season 3 and Battle Charge: Meltdownwe could tell how Season 4 is scheduled to proceed based on how the Apex Legends’ battle pass will stay available.

The Season 4 combat pass is scheduled to conclude on May 5. The battle pass is going to be locked at the point and you’ll no longer have the ability to complete Season 4 daily and weekly challenges. So in the event that you haven’t completed the battle pass and you still need a few of these rare, epic, and rewards, you have less than a month to achieve that.

The period between seasons has shrunk more and more instantly rolling into Season 4–that the update for Assimilation went live around 10 AM PT. Respawn has not confirmed that Season 5 is going to be the same (and there might be an opportunity it is not since the programmer’s team members are all working in the home) but presumably we could anticipate Season 5 to launch right after Season 4 endings. So Season 5 will start on May 5, sometime around 10 AM PT.