Google Pixel Buds 2: Available for Orders And App Available on Play Store

A couple of months back, Google’s upcoming truly wireless Pixel Buds 2 was briefly spotted on third-party internet retail shop B&H Photo. The list has now made a comeback and is currently accepting orders from the united states.

As seen by 9to5Google, B&H Photo has listed Pixel Buds two as”New Item — Coming Soon” with customers having the ability to add the product to cart. To recall, B&H Photo showed a”Preorder” button as it was recorded previously.

Before you get too excited, do notice that the shipment date is not known just yet. B&H Photo states”Ship Time: Not available” on its website. That is, even if you order right now, you likely won’t get them before the official availability announcement of the earbuds of Google.

Also, only the”Obviously White” color variant of this Pixel Buds is listed on B&H Photo in the time of writing this article. The earbuds will probably be accessible in Oh So Quite Orange Mint, and almost Dark color variations too.

The official app for the new Google Pixel Buds is now live on Play Store. The size of the app is 11MB also it may be set up on Android devices with version 6.0 and greater. 9to5Google pointed out that the app can be obtained as an update on the Play Store for the Pixel 4 devices. We found this claim to be true on our Pixel 4 too.

The program, however, won’t let us unless we set the newest Pixel Buds. Since you can see in the pictures below, thanks to this Play Store listing, we do know the consumer interface of the program.

A fantastic feature worth noting here is the program seamlessly lets you find your misplaced earbuds, similar to this app. You can conveniently ring both of the earbuds to find the location. With Pixel buds, you have to put effort to find your sneaky earbuds.

We don’t really think the Pixel Buds app’s visual appeal along with the earbuds being up for orders is a mere coincidence. We might expect an announcement to be made by Google soon.