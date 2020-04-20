- Advertisement -

An increasing amount of COVID-19 survivors have tested positive again for the novel coronavirus in South Korea.

The caseload of coronavirus relapses over doubled in a week over the nation.

A growing amount of relapsed coronavirus patients have shown moderate symptoms, and some of them might be infectious.

Among the novel coronavirus puzzles that scientists are still trying to figure out concerns an unexpected phenomenon that has been observed in several countries. Some COVID-19 patients that were declared after testing negative twice in 24 hours cured end up relapsing if that is even the appropriate way. They test positive at a subsequent point in time, and there is no obvious answer as to why this happens. Additionally, it’s unclear if these patients are contagious and can infect other people, but symptoms are shown by a number of them on the reinfection. The data coming from South Korea, a nation that has the local COVID-19 outbreak under control, shows a growing number of folks that are testing positive a second time.

Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said on Friday that it had identified 163 instances of patients that tested positive after healing. The amount doubled per week. 74 people tested positive on April 9th, or 2% of the people of their country.

The patients that relapsed are in isolation. At least 61 of them developed symptoms that complicate the work.

The KCDC explained that in some of those instances, the virus was not able to replicate in isolation. Tests could pick up traces of this virus, but it can not replicate and the patient is not contagious when it is not achievable. But if folks show COVID-19 symptoms then the virus may still be living and might be transmissible.

KCDC director-general Jeong Eun-Kyong stated there wasn’t any transmission that was known by relapsed cases as of Friday. He said that it’s not probably as they’re retesting positive shortly after having been released, that the patients got the virus from infected individuals. Relapse cases have been detected after a mean of 13.5 days from retrieval, with the longest reported interval being 35 days. Origin and the age of relapse cases are in accordance with that of the overall infections.

KCDC officials said that the virus may reactivate within a recovered patient. If a patient hasn’t developed if the immune system is weakened or a robust response, the undetectable level of virus concentration could muster. They said the virus may remain until reactivating, dormant. The KCDC findings from Korea are already under investigation, the World Health Organization (WHO) stated a couple of days ago.

Before Korea, NPR reported in late March on instances of Chinese COVID-19 lands who relapsed and were placed in isolation, for example, medical staff. “In terms of individuals who retested positive, the official party line is they have yet to be proven to be infectious,” one of the physicians told NPR. “That isn’t the same as stating they are not infectious. If they are not contagious, then there would be no requirement to take them straight back to the hospitals “

A few weeks before that, reports from China, Italy, Japan, and South Korea also indicated the possibility of patients testing positive. A man from Wuhan who lived the infection expired on five days after being declared recovered. “His analysis, based on hospital reports published in the local press before they had been censored, was respiratory tract obstruction, respiratory collapse, and COVID-19, the official name for the disease brought on by the coronavirus,” reported The Los Angeles Times.

Issues with tests may be to blame for many patients. It’s possible that some patients might have been discharged after two false-negatives. But given the number of patients who snore, it is unlikely for every one of these to have had two false-negatives. Researchers have been monitoring patients across the world in a bid to understand the disease.

Various studies have revealed a COVID-19 patient may be contagious as many as eight days after symptoms go away, and the patient would still test positive during this time. A patient that had been infectious for 49 consecutive days after contracting the illness, although symptoms had disappeared holds the record. These patients were discharged after analyzing the negative twice.