American Gods Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot and Neil Gaiman revealed about American Gods season three?

American Gods is based on the concept that over Centuries Immigrants to America have brought their gods with them, from African American trickster gods to Egyptian gods of their afterlife to Slavic deities.

As we see in Amazon’s version of Neil Gaiman’s bestselling book, Those previous deities that have been abandoned and relegated to the fringes of society. However, as deities grow upward, the old gods are learning how to fight back, together with ex-con Shadow Moon push onto the battlefield by his eldest boss Mr. Wednesday.

As the series returns for a third season, here is what we know so much, including cast, trailer, and air-date.

American Gods Season 3 Release Date

The American Gods series’ first episode aired on 30th April 2017 into a response that was positive. With fresh storytelling and its narrative. Viewers loved the show! Season 2 was impressive and was obtained less enthusiastically. Likely because the first season set our expectations high. Season 3 of American infantry began production in October 2019 and the show, which will have 10 episodes is set to release on Starz in 2020.

What about the Cast and Crew?

The Majority of the cast are expected to Come Back, including Ricky Whittle (Shadow Moon), Ian McShane (Odin/Mr. Wednesday), Emily Browning (Laura Moon), and Crispin Glover (Mr. World).

And artist Marilyn Manson has joined the cast as a brand new Personality, a “Nordic death metal frontman” named Johan Wengren who has ties to Ian Mcshane’s Wednesday through his”Viking metal band” Blood Departure.

“Bringing his specific energy, wit and boundless enthusiasm for All-things-Neil Gaiman to Johan, a Norse berserker’s role in Service to Odin, his operation promises to be disturbing, first and Uniquely entertaining,” showrunner Chic Eglee said.