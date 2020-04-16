America Suit In Cool Fan Art ‘Avengers’ Star Anthony Mackie Gets Captain

- Advertisement -

Avengers star Anthony Mackie dons Captain America’s suit for Falcon and The Winter Soldier in a trendy new piece of fan art.

Anthony Mackie combined the Marvel Cinematic Universe at Captain America and The Winter Soldier as Sam Wilson/Falcon and since became one of Steve Rogers’ most reliable allies. He went on to reprise the role of Avengers: Age of Ultron, Ant-Man, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame. At the end of Avengers: Endgame, Steve Rogers finally handed his shield and also the mantle of Captain America to Anthony Mackie’s Falcon.

Anthony Mackie’s Falcon is now set to return to the role of Falcon and The Winter Solider. Official plot details on the forthcoming Disney Plus show are obscure but it wouldn’t be a stretch to presume that portion of it’s going to involve the Avenger star struggling with his newest character as Captain America. Some fans have taken to the internet to imagine what Anthony Mackie could look like in the function.

Before this week, electronic artist Dalton Barrett shared an image of the Avengers celebrity in Captain America’s lawsuit, showing it with and without the iconic protector. You can see the complete image of Anthony Mackie below:

What do you make of this picture? Are you looking forward to the Falcon and The Winter Soldier? What did you think about Captain America’s conclusion in Avengers: Endgame? Let us know what you think in the comments below!

Here is the official synopsis for Falcon and The Winter Soldier:

Observing the events of”Avengers: Endgame,” Sam Wilson/Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) team up in a worldwide experience that tests their skills –and their patience–in Marvel Studios'”The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.”

Directed by Kari Skogland from scripts written by showrunner Malcolm Spellman and Derek Kolstad, the show stars Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson / Falcon, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes / The Winter Soldier, Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter, Daniel Brühl as Baron Helmut Zemo, and Wyatt Russell as John Walker / U.S. Agent. Miki Ishikawa, actors Desmond Chiam, Noah Mills, and Carl Lumbly have been throw.