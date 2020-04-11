Home In News Amazon will help its delivery partners if they are infected with Coronavirus
Amazon will help its delivery partners if they are infected with Coronavirus

By- Vikash Kumar
New Delhi Legendary e-commerce giant Amazon on Friday said it would support its Indian delivery partners with a $ 25 million global relief fund in this time of Coronavirus epidemic. Amazon said in a statement that it would benefit the $ 2.5 million relief fund from the Amazon Flex Program, its Delivery Service Partner Program, and truck partners. The company has opened this fund for the financial assistance of its partners in the case of coronavirus infection.

The company said in its statement, ‘Eligible partners found infected with the coronavirus will be able to use this global relief fund. Those who have been quarantined due to the possibility of infection will also be able to use it. However, we hope that even during this critical time, none of its partners serving consumers are infected with the coronavirus epidemic. But if someone is infected, this relief fund is for those people only.

The e-commerce company said that this relief fund will provide financial security to many people who make major contributions to their services, but their employees are not. Significantly, the company had announced the creation of a $ 25 million Global Relief Fund in March. Please tell here that the entire lockdown of 21 days is applicable in India from the last 25 March. During this period, all industrial and trade activities are closed except essential goods and essential services.

Vikash Kumar

