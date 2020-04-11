Home Top Stories Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos Made A Surprise Trip To An Amazon Satisfaction...
Top Stories

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos Made A Surprise Trip To An Amazon Satisfaction Center In Recent Times

By- Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
  • Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos made a surprise trip to an Amazon Fulfilment Center in recent days, as well as a Whole Foods store, that’s the upscale grocery chain Amazon also owns.
  • From the movie below, he can be seen sporting a mask, becoming his temperature assessed, and practicing social distancing.
  • Bezos’ visit comes as Amazon workers have demanded better working conditions and benefits because the coronavirus crisis drags on.

In the wake of worker protests and some workers even staging walkouts to demand better working conditions and pay as the coronavirus pandemic drags on, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos donned a disposable face mask and forced a surprise visit to an Amazon satisfaction center in addition to an Amazon-owned Whole Food shop.

Amazon shared a video of this incident via Twitter Wednesday, through which Bezos could be seen striding up to a warehouse worker to get his temperature checked before proceeding throughout the remainder of the facility. It is a dystopian sight as he brandishes a thumbs-up, shouts outside greetings, and interacts with waves — and employees from at least six feet off — and from beyond his mask, per distancing guidelines.

Bezos could be seen at the clip striding a set of stairs and surveying the activity below him:

A version of the same thing occurs later in the clip when Bezos may also be seen touring a Whole Foods store, joking at one point he’s sorry he can’t shake an employee’s hand (“a difficult habit to break”).

Other than writing an open letter to Amazon employees in March that explained some of his thinking about the coronavirus catastrophe and what’s next for the business — including the access to masks and temperature tests — Bezos has been somewhat quiet as the crisis has widened his firm to new limitations. A banner on top of the Amazon site, for instance, still declares that the provider is de-prioritizing non-essential shipments, so don’t be shocked if you order something like a book at this time and it takes forever to arrive at your doorstep (a self-imposed shipping limit that would have been unthinkable at Amazon before now).

Employees at Whole Foods, meanwhile, staged a so-called”sick out” nationwide last week to need paid leave for employees who have had to quarantine themselves, in addition to health-care coverage for other workers who don’t have it now. Workers at a few Amazon warehouses have also walked off the project in recent times to require a better response from the company to identified coronavirus cases — and Amazon has come under intense fire for seeming to belittle a worker at its Staten Island warehouse that direct the protest there.

Amazon attributed his firing to a breach of social distancing mandates, however, it was revealed that the company was dismissive of him as”not smart or pronounce.”

Among other recent movements, Amazon has made for workers, both of which Bezos demonstrates in the movie above, the provider is cleaning all of its facilities. Employees are also needed to sanitize their work stations since they begin and end their shifts.

