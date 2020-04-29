Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos; Because Of Impacts Of The Coronavirus-US Economy Is Not Ready To reopen

- Advertisement -

The US economy should greatly scale up its ability to check a much larger chunk of the American population to reopen and start getting back to normal in the aftermath of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

That’s according to Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, who made the stage in his recently published and consistently widely-read annual letter to shareholders.

During the coronavirus catastrophe, Amazon has been relied on — but also tested — more than ever before as consumer needs of family essentials, among other goods, have skyrocketed. The chief executive of this sprawling Internet retailer that is effectively propping up much of the US retail industry right now does not believe the country, which is still reeling from the impacts of the coronavirus, is ready to reopen at a significant way yet.

For this to work, however, we need more testing capability than is available at the moment, he stresses. If each individual could be tested regularly, it would make a enormous impact in how we combat this virus,” writes Bezos, whose firm has found itself challenged like never before in terms of its ability to source goods and to send them immediately without major disruptions across its distribution system. “Those who test positive could be quarantined and cared for, and everyone who tests negative can reevaluate the economy with confidence.”

No surprise, the majority of Bezos’ correspondence for 2019 includes coronavirus-related commentary, and it’s topped by Bezos’ pronouncement that after working closely with medical experts and health authorities, the company has made more than 150 major procedure changes in its own operations network and Whole Foods Market stores.

Additionally, Amazon is running daily reports of the new measures put in place, which include the supply of face masks and the implementation of temperature checks at its sites around the globe. So far as testing goes, Amazon is also working on more on that front.

“We’ve begun the work of building incremental testing capability,” Bezos writes. “A group of Amazonians — from research scientists and program managers to procurement specialists and software engineers — moved from their regular day jobs on a dedicated team to work on this particular initiative.

“We have started assembling the equipment we need to construct our initial lab and hope to start analyzing small numbers of our frontline employees soon. We are not sure how much we will get in the appropriate timeframe, but we think that it’s worth trying, and we stand ready to share anything we learn.”

All the time, the retailer is continuing to rise. Amazon’s count of complete – and part-time workers as of December 31 stood at 798,000, but it has hired another 100,000 since March and is still planning to add an additional 75,000 on top of that.