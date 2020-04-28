Along With Spider-Man 3 , Other Marvel Movies Launch Are Also Affected Due To Corona Outbreak.

- Advertisement -

Sony pushed back the launch of Spider-Man 3 with a few months, forcing Disney to make several changes to other Phase 4 premiere dates.

As a consequence of the coronavirus-related reshuffle, Thor 4 will launch a week earlier, and Doctor Strange 2 will premiere in late March 2022.

- Advertisement -

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now the last movie in Marvel’s Phase 4, a place that was once booked to Thor: Love and Thunder.

- Advertisement -

It seemed unfathomable a couple of months back when the initial reports from China detailed pneumonia of unknown source, but the novel coronavirus become a full-blown pandemic that shut down life as we understood it. The entire planet went into hiding, trying to stay away from an invisible, highly infectious microorganism. And every action that involved gatherings of people came to a halt. Schools closed. Sporting events were delayed around the planet, and theaters and cinemas closed their doors.

Millions of people lost their jobs, while some were instructed to work at home. This also influenced the entertainment business, as studios have been forced to shut up shop on several productions. Studios postponed the releases of their most important blockbusters of this year, movies that are expected to make hundreds of millions of bucks in the box office. Black Widow, which was originally due on May 1st, was postponed by six months, and this compelled Disney to push back every other MCU Stage 4 movie, except for one: Spider-Man 3.

Here is how Disney’s new MCU Stage 4 launch plan looks, based on the latest statistics: In addition to that, Disney announced the launch dates of 2 Stage 5 movies. Well, we always knew that Black Panther 2 was coming on May 8th, 2022 and that date hasn’t changed. However, Disney disclosed that Captain Marvel 2 will premiere on July 8th, 2022. Disney, however, did not reveal any modifications for Spider-Man 3, that was set to launch on July 16th, 2021, initially. That would have put the Sony film between Unusual 2 and Thor 4, according to the initial program.

Sony has disclosed launching date changes for its upcoming Spider-Man films. Consequently, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was delayed again and now has a March 25th, 2022 launch date. That is only one Phase 4 change Disney needed to make. Per Variety, Thor 4 is presently coming a week earlier than expected, on February 11th. It is very messy, and things might still change, presuming we can not get the COVID-19 pandemic under control shortly.

Here is the way the MCU Stage 4 roster seems like right now, at least about the films: We’ll also remind you that both Stage 4 movies are intertwined together with the eight Disney+ TV shows. It is unclear how the Unusual 2 changes will impact Loki and WandaVision, that is supposed to tie into the film.

Additionally, it’s unclear when these TV series will be available on Disney+. They were expected to launch late 2020, but neither of them is completed, so we’re expecting delays on the Disney+ side of things as well. I will also note that what is interesting about all these changes is the fact that Marvel has made a huge shift to the Phase 4 roster. As opposed to simply pushing films back according to the original strategy, where Doctor Strange 2 was going to be the fourth film in the Stage, it moved the movie into the rear of this line. I’ve often said that Doctor Strange 2 will be the most important film of Stage 4, provided what the various leaks had revealed about the film, and its place in the Stage 4 lineup might signify that.