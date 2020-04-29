All You Need To Know About The New Update Of Samsung Galaxy S20 .

- Advertisement -

Samsung has rolled out yet another software update for its Galaxy S20 collection. These include the Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra. This is reportedly the next update in April. The newest update only adds the May 2020 safety patch and nothing else, according to a fresh report. Samsung has pushed this program upgrade in European nations. The Korean giant can be expected to roll out the same update for different markets as well.

SamMobile noted that the upgrade has been released for LTE and 5G versions. It bumps up the software version to G98xxXXS2ATD5. The upgrade might also have stability enhancements, bug fixes, and other improvements. The Samsung Galaxy S20 series can check for the upgrade in their cellphone’s setting segment. To confirm the software upgrade, one simply needs to head over to Settings > Software upgrade. In any case, Samsung just recently rolled out an update for its superior Samsung Galaxy Z Flip. Included in the upgrade, the company is rolling out the April 2020 Android safety patch to users in Europe.

It comes with firmware version F700FXXU1ATD6. Past the most recent Android safety patch, the upgrade also brings improvements to the Flex Mode in the camera app. Inspecting the modifications, users can now use”more dramatic angles” by shifting the viewfinder preview on the bottom half of the screen. Before the upgrade, the viewfinder was found on the top half of this screen together with controls at the bottom. The new update does not remove the old behavior. However, it does provide a quick and easy method to switch the orientation. According to the report, users can simply double tap on the trailer box to change the position.