Alita: Battle Angel Celebrity Christoph Waltz is "Disappointed And Surprised" That There Has Been no Sequel

By- Alok Chand
Alita: Battle Angel might not have been the monstrous box-office victory the studio, Fox, was hoping for, but fans continue to plead that a sequel will one day arrive. Director Robert Rodriguez and producer James Cameron have said that should the film make enough cash — there is a movie that was second in the pipeline. And though Battle Angel made $404.9 million on a $170 million funding, the green-light has still not been granted.

Christoph Waltz, who played with Alita’s father Dr. Dyson Ido from the movie, has voiced that he’s both”disappointed and surprised” that a sequel has not yet been announced. Asked whether he’d go back for Alita two, Waltz advised Collider: “Obviously! Of course, I really would! However, you know, I am as smart as you are. Nothing has been heard by me and I’m a bit disappointed and surprised I have not heard a thing up to now, because I know that it’s followers.

“I understand that people liked it and besides what others mentioned, I adored it and I liked working on it and I liked the result. You understand it was Fox and Fox doesn’t exist. Now it’s Disney. It doesn’t fit in the Disneyfication, however, I have no clue. I don’t have any clue. Maybe they are working on something and I wouldn’t be the primary person to hear, but I have not heard anything.”

We spoke to Edward Norton about his cameo in Alita: Battle Angel — a look that hinted at there being a sequel in mind. There is no hint from anybody that Disney is considering making another Alita while the celebrity didn’t discuss if there were discussions about a second movie. Fingers crossed, one day, we will have better news.

