‘Alita Battle Angel 2’ Still in Limbo Sequel From Cast Members And Fans

By- Alok Chand
“Alita: Battle Angel” found some very dedicated fans who have been keeping the talks going to demand a sequel. They have also garnered support from many cast members and producers, but the studio that’s supposed to decide the destiny of”Alita: Battle Angel 2″ stays silent.

Alita Battle Angel 2

‘Alita: Battle Angel 2’: Is a Sequel Nevertheless Potential?

Movie lovers who fell in love with the live-action adaptation of the’90s cyberpunk manga series”Gunnm” By Yukito Kishiro are still anticipating the statement of”Alita: Battle Angel 2.” While they’ve yet to hear it, the chances in terms of if there are sufficient staff provide a positive prognosis.

Even though the future of”Alita: Battle Angel 2″ has not been very clear from the beginning, there was no doubt that the film franchise has enough stuff from the manga to help keep the story going even to get a trilogy. Jon Landau, who produced the first film together with James Cameron, additionally told Cinemablend that the latter” had plotted out two additional stories” already.

The fantastic thing is there are still committed lovers not giving up on”Alita: Battle Angel 2.” For this writing, a request for the sequel is just more than a hundred signatures away to hit at on the 149,000 marks. Cast members like Keean Johnson and Christoph Waltz, who played with Hugo and Dr. Ido, respectively, also have chimed in to support calls for the making of a sequel.

But, that’s not sufficient the get the creation of”Alita: Battle Angel 2″ started. They would need to find approval. Even Salazar confessed that the merger of Disney and 20th Century Fox had left the situation for the sequel.

‘Alita: Battle Angel 2’ Throw, Storyline: What to Expect

In case”Alita: Battle Angel 2″ got Disney’s stamp of approval, fans can anticipate a few recognizable faces to go back for the sequel. With many things still and the research in her long run quests, the Alita of Salazar will continue being the main protagonist.

The first movie finished by hinting at Alita facing Detty Nova (Edward Norton) shortly. It seems she would be set to go to Zalem Together with Alita dominating the Motorball championship. But it would not be a story as she is resolved to avenge the death of Hugo.

Alok Chand

