Alita Battle Angel 2: Release date, Plot, Cast, Expectation And All The Latest Updates

By- Vikash Kumar
There’s been a lot of science fiction in which men the leads which, made. However, there are some in which females played the lead character and stood in the whole movie. 1 such movie is Alita Battle Angel.

Alita Battle Angel is a 2019 film that’s science fiction or drops under the sub-genre of science fiction known as cyberpunk. It is an action movie. It’s based upon a Japanese manga, which can be composed of Yukito Kishiro. The name of the manga is Gunnm. It’s also based upon Battle Angel. The film is directed by Robert Rodriguez and produced by James Cameron and Jon Landau.

Due to the success of the film, fans wanted their sequel. So are we becoming a sequel of Alita Battle Angel 2? Let determine out.

The release date of Alita Battle Angel 2

Alita Battle Angel published on 14 February 2019 in the USA of America. It was made up of $170 million and earned $404 million. On account of decent response and this profit from the viewers, there have been some rumors. But there isn’t any such news.

Disney will decide not or whether this movie will be renewed by them. There’s not any confirmation. In a meeting, Rosa Salazar was asked about the sequel, and she said that she had not heard of the sequel yet. In case the movie includes the sequel, and then it will take some time, we have to wait at least until 2022.

Cast Of sequel of ‘Alita Battle Angel’

The cast of the Various movie included Rosa Salazar as Alita, Christoph Waltz as Dr. Dyon Ido, Jennifer Connelly as Chiren, Mahershala as Vector, Ed Skrein as Zapan, Keean Johnson as Hugo and Eiza Gonzalez as Nissan. So we can expect the very same artists to reprise their role at the part too. There is no information since no confirmed cast is out from the manufacturers that we’re able to see the new faces too in the story.

The plot of Alit Battle Angel 2

The setting of Alita Battle Angel is 2563. Dr. Ido is the maker of the Alita. In the first part, we saw that Alita lost her fan Hugo and today she knows the world in a better way. We have a complete ending in the first part, so there may be the odds that if we get the second part, then there will be a continuation in the story. So they can start working on the movie makers require a green light from Disney.

Vikash Kumar
Vikash has lived in New Delhi his whole life. Vikash has worked as a journalist for nearly a decade has contributed to several large publications including the Yahoo News and the Oakland Tribune. As a founder and journalist for World Top Trend, Vikash covers national and international developments.

