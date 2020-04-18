Alita Battle Angel 2: Release Date, Casting, Story And Everything You Should To Know

- Advertisement -

Alita: Battle Angel is an action film which was directed by Robert Rodriguez and made by James Cameron. The cyberpunk movie features Rosa Salazar since the Alita using Christoph Waltz, Ed Skrein, Jackie Earle Haley, Jennifer Connelly, Mahershala Ali, and Keean Johnson in assisting roles.

The movie took to happen because Cameron was also working at that time on Avatar and its sequels, as the production frequently postponed. Alita: Battle Angel gained over $404 million worldwide, and released in the theaters on February 14, 2019.

- Advertisement -

Now, there are reports that there’s a sequel of Alita Battle Angel. So fans are questioning if the sequel is happening or not? Here’s Everything To Know About Alita Battle Angel 2

Cast Of Alita Battle Angel 2

Mahershala as a vector

Ed Skrein as Zapan

Keean Johnson as Hugo

Eiza Gonzalez as Nissan

Rosa Salazar as Alita

Christoph Waltz as Dr. Dyon Ido

Jennifer Connelly as Chiren

Will There Be A Sequel Of Alita Battle Angel?

Earlier, Rodriguez and Cameron gave the thought that there chance of various sequels in the future. Back in 2019they declared they have strategies for Alita: Battle Angel 2.

But until today, the sequel isn’t officially confirmed for a sequel. As the first film was very powerful at the box office A sequel will happen later on, and the movie was appreciated by everyone very much.

Christoph Waltz claimed he had not discovered any discussions about a sequel to the film, as it isn’t suitable for Disney’s newest along with the sequel isn’t possible in the existence of Disney.

Plot Of Alita Battle Angel 2

The movie is motivated by the 1990 manga series called Gunnm by Yukito Kishiro. Alita Battle Angel is a cyberpunk film that casts Rosa Salazar at the main guide a cyborg who wakes in a brand-new body with no recollection of her past life, as Alita.

After the first film, we can assume that the sequel will show that Alita chooses to discover about her past life, to become a winner of this motor ball and returns to the city of puzzles and to understand her that the real identity. There is limited information about the plot of this sequel as the creators didn’t reveal much about it.