Home Hollywood ‘Alita: Battle Angel 2’ : Cast, release date, what will happen?
HollywoodMovies

‘Alita: Battle Angel 2’ : Cast, release date, what will happen?

By- Vikash Kumar
- Advertisement -

Alita: Battle Angel is just one of the American Sci-Fi films that are famous. The director of the movie is Robert Rodriguez. The movie premiered on 31st January 2019. The film hit the box office by earning $404.9 million. The film won 8 of these and was nominated for 25 awards. The film has got many excellent reviews and favorable ratings like 7.3 out of 10 on IMDb, 61% on rotten tomatoes, 53 percent on Metacritic 94 percent of Google users like the movie.

The story of Alita: Battle Angel is based on manga artist Yukito Kishiro’s Gunnm and its original video cartoon variation Battle Angel. The story lies 300 years from today there was a girl named Alita who had been discovered by Dr. Dyson Ido in a critical state. She was created to a robotics cyborg. She couldn’t remember any of her memories. Following Dr. Ido Alita is the last being who can fight for her purpose is to struggle to the cycle of death. In terms of Dr.Ido, she’s an angel for a battle.

Also Read:   Peaky Blinders season 6: Release Date Predictions, Production Delay, and Everything We Know

The cast of Alita: Battle angel comprises Rosa Salazar as Alita, Christoph Waltz as Dr. Dyson Ido, Jennifer Connelly as Dr. Chiren, Mahershala Ali as Vector, Ed Skrein as Zapan, Jackie Earle Haley as Grewishka, Keean Johnson as Hugo, Lana Condor as Koyomi, Jorge Lendeborg Jr. as Tanji, Eiza González as Nyssiana, Jeff Fahey as McTeague, Idara Victor as Nurse Gerhard and Rick Yune as Master Clive Lee.

Also Read:   Alita Battle Angel 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And What Up With Alita’s Heart?

Since it’s announced by the manager that Alita: battle angel’s sequel is going to be published shortly. No exact date has been confirmed. There’s no official trailer for the movie till. It’s rumored that maybe in this sequel of this movie Alita will lose his love. The movie will possess spin-off and several puzzles will be out shortly like will Alita be able to get her memory back? Just how far can she fight to save the planet? And lots of more raised mysteries. As the portion of the movie series will be more hit than the part fans are waiting for the next part. To know more about the film watch Alita: battle angel.

Also Read:   Avengers Endgame :2019 Hollywood Movie plot, cast, review
- Advertisement -
Vikash Kumar
Vikash has lived in New Delhi his whole life. Vikash has worked as a journalist for nearly a decade has contributed to several large publications including the Yahoo News and the Oakland Tribune. As a founder and journalist for World Top Trend, Vikash covers national and international developments.

Must Read

Westworld Season 3 Explained: Your Most Important Questions Answered

TV Series Naveen Yadav -
The Westworld of HBO has made its much-anticipated reunite and IGN has the ultimate guide for all you need to dive into the series....
Read more

Consistently A Witch Season 2: Everything We Know So Far

TV Series Naveen Yadav -
Imagine a state of events where a witch impulsively arrives within the innovative global whilst getting away for her resources. The distinctive display of...
Read more

Ares: Season 2? Netflix Release Date? Here Is What We Know

TV Series Naveen Yadav -
Ares season 2 Season 2 of Ares is back! Ares is a succession of horrors on the web. If you would like to watch horror...
Read more

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3: Release date, Plot, Cast And Everything You know So Far

Hollywood Vikash Kumar -
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 will likely begin filming as soon as James Gunn finishes Suicide Squad for DC movies. There are delays,...
Read more

‘Alita: Battle Angel 2’ : Cast, release date, what will happen?

Hollywood Vikash Kumar -
Alita: Battle Angel is just one of the American Sci-Fi films that are famous. The director of the movie is Robert Rodriguez. The movie...
Read more

Overlord Season 4: When will part 4 out?

TV Series Vikash Kumar -
Overlord is among the most popular anime TV series. Overlord's first season aired between July 7 to September 29, 2015.
Also Read:   Chernobyl: Netflix 2019 Show, Cast, Plot, Critics and Reviews are here
The second season of Overlord...
Read more

Google Pixel Buds 2: Price, Release Date, Specifications and Everything We Know About The Galaxy Bud+, AirPod Rivals

Technology Vikash Kumar -
The second Pixel Buds of google face an uphill battle: not only do they have to improve on the original earbuds that are disastrous...
Read more

UP Board 10th result 2020 and 12th result 2020: The UP board result will be announce in the month of April 2020

Education Vikash Kumar -
UP Board Result 2020: The UP plank result will be announced in April 2020. It conducts the UP Board Class 10 Tests and UP...
Read more

The Walking Dead Ultimately Redeems Negan

TV Series Naveen Yadav -
It required some time, however, The Walking Dead season 10 has finally redeemed Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) for his activities as the chief of...
Read more

CBSE 10th result 2020 and CBSE 12th result 2020: CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board results 2020 will be declared by May end...

Education Vikash Kumar -
CBSE Result 2020: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 and Class 12 board outcomes 2020 will be announced by May end...
Read more
© World Top Trend