‘Alita: Battle Angel 2’ : Cast, release date, what will happen?

Alita: Battle Angel is just one of the American Sci-Fi films that are famous. The director of the movie is Robert Rodriguez. The movie premiered on 31st January 2019. The film hit the box office by earning $404.9 million. The film won 8 of these and was nominated for 25 awards. The film has got many excellent reviews and favorable ratings like 7.3 out of 10 on IMDb, 61% on rotten tomatoes, 53 percent on Metacritic 94 percent of Google users like the movie.

The story of Alita: Battle Angel is based on manga artist Yukito Kishiro’s Gunnm and its original video cartoon variation Battle Angel. The story lies 300 years from today there was a girl named Alita who had been discovered by Dr. Dyson Ido in a critical state. She was created to a robotics cyborg. She couldn’t remember any of her memories. Following Dr. Ido Alita is the last being who can fight for her purpose is to struggle to the cycle of death. In terms of Dr.Ido, she’s an angel for a battle.

The cast of Alita: Battle angel comprises Rosa Salazar as Alita, Christoph Waltz as Dr. Dyson Ido, Jennifer Connelly as Dr. Chiren, Mahershala Ali as Vector, Ed Skrein as Zapan, Jackie Earle Haley as Grewishka, Keean Johnson as Hugo, Lana Condor as Koyomi, Jorge Lendeborg Jr. as Tanji, Eiza González as Nyssiana, Jeff Fahey as McTeague, Idara Victor as Nurse Gerhard and Rick Yune as Master Clive Lee.

Since it’s announced by the manager that Alita: battle angel’s sequel is going to be published shortly. No exact date has been confirmed. There’s no official trailer for the movie till. It’s rumored that maybe in this sequel of this movie Alita will lose his love. The movie will possess spin-off and several puzzles will be out shortly like will Alita be able to get her memory back? Just how far can she fight to save the planet? And lots of more raised mysteries. As the portion of the movie series will be more hit than the part fans are waiting for the next part. To know more about the film watch Alita: battle angel.