Alexandra Macias Is A Nurse At Texas Whose Widely-Shared Facebook Post About Her Job Treating Coronavirus Patients Will Break Your Heart

- Advertisement -

Alexandra Macias is a nurse in Texas whose widely-shared Facebook post about her work treating coronavirus patients is a brutal, tragic read.

She speaks about how unworthy it might feel to treat victims, a lot of whom are dying it seems like the only way people leave her ICU is”in a body bag.”

It comes at precisely the same time that the latest numbers show nearly half a million instances of their COVID-19 coronavirus are verified in the US.

Should you pay regular attention to President Trump’s latest remarks concerning the coronavirus crisis and the US answer to it, along with the insight from experts on the White House coronavirus task force who give daily briefings to the press, you may be letting yourself start to feel somewhat optimistic about things now. But the latest word is that the president and his advisers have started to take a look at if it might be time — when May 1 — to facilitate off social distancing guidelines in order to start reopening the nation again.

Contrast this, meanwhile, with the fact on the floor for frontline healthcare workers like Aleixandrea Macias, a 24-year-old nurse from Texas who gained widespread attention in recent days to get a long Facebook post she wrote earlier this week which paints a heartbreaking image of her what health care workers like her face on the frontlines of this crisis. Of how devasting it feels for physicians to be engaged in a”game of seeing just how long we could keep patients half living,” and of working in a short-staffed and under-resourced makeshift ICU where no patients have left yet” except in a body bag.” And where what haunts Macias over anything is patients’ cellphones’ constant ringing, surely from loved ones, that go unanswered since the patients are not conscious and intubated.

- Advertisement -

“I tried since Thursday to change my perspective and be a beam of light in this dark time, but I just continue beating down,” Macias writes. “I have never seen anything like that before, never taken care of somebody that’s so healthy but at exactly the same time so deathly sick.

“I have been operating in a makeshift ICU for days now because there weren’t any other nurses to staff the area. There are not enough employees although we get new individuals daily, not enough seasoned staff (because who in the world can be experienced for this degree of ill?!), not supplies. I can’t count the times I’ve heard’We could attempt to do so, but we don’t possess this.'”

Macias included and is a mother of four an image of herself and from wearing her mask that is protected with red marks clearly visible. She composed her article following the 11th day since there weren’t other nurses to give staffing for the area of working in an ICU. It is from themselves and having to watch a constant flow of individuals come in, so fearful. She tries to speak to them, to explain what the COVID-19 coronavirus is and the way it’s impacting them and what’s happening. Until they get placed on a ventilator she has had to listen to the frenzied closing calls, when the patients talk one last time to loved ones who are worried sick.

“These individuals aren’t old,” her post continues. “They’re young. Many with no medical issues. Physically healthy, strong individuals. One that worked 5 jobs at a time before COVID ravaged his body.

“This virus kills individuals. They all die at some point, it has just been a game of seeing how long we can keep them living. I feel like our efforts are futile, but I strive so hard and get really angry because I know that if it had been Julio or anybody in my family I would want the same. When their bodies finally give up fighting we place them into a body bag.”

Contrast all this together with the declaration from President Trump Friday he’s already poised to move on to a next stage in the crisis response — assembling a task force to map out a strategy. This, as the toll continues to worsen. The country has seen about half a million confirmed cases and deaths, according to the most recent figures from Johns Hopkins University.

“I can not make you guys do anything, but I’m literally begging you to listen to us health care workers and take this seriously,” Macias’ post concludes. “My heart hurts so bad tonight for these families who have lost people entirely too soon, for people who are sick and totally terrified, and for all of us who can surely have some type of PTSD after this is finished.”