Aladdin was a huge hit, and a sequel is now officially on the way

By- Vikash Kumar
Aladdin was a huge hit, and the ending laid the groundwork for a forthcoming sequel, with Aladdin 2 now officially on the road. The studio is now heavily invested in remaking its classic animated movies, with three remakes being published in 2019 alone: Aladdin, Dumbo, and The Lion King. There was Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, a sequel to the Sleeping Beauty retelling Maleficent that published in 2014.

Directed by Guy Ritchie, Aladdin celebrities newcomer Mena Massoud from the titular role, together with Naomi Scott playing with Princess Jasmine and Will Smith as the Genie. The film brings back classic tunes by the 1992 animated movie including”One Jump Ahead” and “Prince Ali,” and adds a new song for Jasmine called”Speechless.”

Aladdin smashed by box office projections using a $91 million opening weekend, securing Disney another huge victory that ended up making more than $1 billion worldwide. That profit margin has made a sequel. Here’s what we know up to now about Aladdin 2.

How Aladdin Sets Up A Sequel

Ritchie’s Aladdin follows the beats of the original movie fairly tightly, right to the finish – where Aladdin tricks Jafar into with his final wish to transform himself into a genie, thus getting trapped and helpless in a lamp of his own. Jafar’s parrot, Iago, tries to fly but he is grabbed by Jafar and drags him into the lamp. Before he vanishes to his brand new prison, Jafar vows to one day get revenge on Aladdin for – clear foreshadowing to get a sequel, if Disney decides to make one.

As in the 1992 movie, Genie flings the lamp containing Jafar round the desert, commenting that a couple of thousand years in the Cave of Wonders ought to cool him off. But, that didn’t stick for long the first time as Jafar returned only a year later in the direct-to-video sequel Aladdin 2: The Return of Jafar. There are myriad ways that Disney could bring the villain back for another showdown with Aladdin – but because this Aladdin 2 is the place to be an original story, it will not simply be a Return of Jafar remake. Beyond that, story details are being kept secret for now.

What Could Aladdin 2’S Release Date Be?

While Aladdin 2 is occurring, it probably won’t hit theatres for some time. Disney will take the long road to make sequels for its live-action remakes, with Alice Through the Looking Glass releasing six years following Alice in Wonderland, and Maleficent: Mistress of Evil releasing five years after the first movie.

Disney has announced a launch schedule for movies through to 2027, including several movies in both 2021 and 2022. While maybe not all these will be live-action remakes of animated films, it’s safe to assume that quite a few of them are going to be. Among the Present in-development jobs without supported launch dates are The Little Mermaid and The Hunchback of Notre Dame, as well as a sequel to Jon Favreau’s The Jungle Book.

Because Disney has no lack of live-action remakes in the pipeline, we probably won’t find Aladdin two for several years – possibly in 2024 or 2025, if Disney follows a similar pattern to its Alice in Wonderland and Maleficent sequels. Maybe that is going to be enough for Jafar to cool off in the Cave of Wonders.

Aladdin was a huge hit, and a sequel is now officially on the way

Movies
Aladdin was a huge hit, and the ending laid the groundwork for a forthcoming sequel, with Aladdin 2 now officially on the road. The...
