Aladdin 2 release date, cast, plot And All Updates

As much as fans were worried, it was a home run, although critics may have divided. Guy Ritchie, who worked out of a sharp screenplay by scribe John August directed with restraint the movie; it had been shot, with a vibrant colour palette which serviced dazzling special effects and its numbers. Taking all this into consideration Aladdin was a film that would live and die from its casting — and what a cast it had been.

Mena Massoud was an absolute revelation in the title character, thieving and singing his way into our hearts every bit as effectively as his animated counterpart from the 1992 first Aladdin; Naomi Scott gave us a suitably gorgeous and headstrong Princess Jasmine, and Will Smith brought his own unique energy to the function of the Genie, shooting the goofy-yet-dignified gist of the character without just channeling Robin Williams’ manic performance from the animated version. Plus, the film had a key weapon (in our humble opinion, anyway) in Marwan Kenzari’s Jafar, who simply exuded coiled-up rage and menace.

Aladdin grossed more than a billion dollars worldwide, so it wasn’t too terribly surprising as it was officially declared a movie was in the works. Where will Aladdin 2 take the newly freed Genie, his new bride, and our hero, and when can we expect to see it in theaters? Here and you might want to bookmark this page as we’re, if you are as excited about the flick — we’ll be updating it with all of the news fit to record as soon as it becomes available.

What is Aladdin 2’s release date?

Since Aladdin 2 is early in its development, the job does not have an official release date. We could make a educated guess as to when the movie might land by taking a look in Aladdin’s road.

Disney announced that the movie was in production at October 2016 (through Deadline); in the time, the screenplay was complete, and Ritchie had been hired to direct. Before Aladdin landed in theatres it would be over two and a half years from this point, and we are thinking the period between Aladdin two’s announcement and its launch will be close for a few reasons, to that time frame.

First, even though the sequel does not have a script or manager closed in (not officially, anyway), the picture entered development well before the statement was made. Back in August 2019, Dan Lin — a producer on the movie — told Syfy Wire that Disney brass were actively kicking around ideas for the sequel. “We’re looking at'[what’s] the best way to go with those characters,” Lin said at the time. “The audience response has truly touched us thinking about where we can go with these tales, and we feel like these characters have more adventures in store”

As it turned out, the suits at the House of Mouse spent hearing pitches prior to settling on one that they liked, which we’ll get to soon. To our second point, though: Aladdin’s script might have been secured and rich in 2016, but it cast the movie that gave headaches to manufacturers, which should not present much of a problem this time.

Who will be in the cast of Aladdin 2?

As late as July 2017, it was being reported that Disney was unable to throw Aladdin; as it was, finding a dude who looked the part who could act, sing, and dancing was a bit of a tall order. Providentially, the studio found its”diamond in the rough” at Massoud, and ol’ Mickey would have to be nuts not to pursue him for the sequel. Availability shouldn’t be a problem; the gifted young actor has gone public about his battle to property auditions in the wake of Aladdin’s success, although he’s landed a lead role on the Hulu neo-noir series Reprisal (via The Daily Beast).

Once Aladdin two’s script is complete, per Variety, Disney will start corralling its cast — but the Mouse House has its sights set to reprise their roles. Oddly, no mention was made from Kenzari, whom we’d really like to see return; Disney lovers will certainly remember that the animated Aladdin’s direct-to-video sequel was subtitled The Return of Jafar, and while the live-action Aladdin two won’t simply be a remake of that film or the three-quel Aladdin and the King of Thieves, it is not outside the realm of possibility that it might contain plot elements of both or either.

What will be the plot of Aladdin 2?

It’s more likely, though, even though we do not yet have an inkling as to exactly what that story is that Aladdin 2 will be a story that is completely original. As we mentioned before, Disney listened to pitches before settling on the notion given up by John Gatins and Andrea Berloff, a set of Oscar-nominated screenwriters who’ll be cooperating for the first time.

Berloff made a splash with her screenplay for the World Trade Center of 2006 ; most recently, she composed that the crime drama The Kitchen, which also marked her debut. She also scored her Oscar nod to writing Straight Outta Compton, the 2015 biopic centered on the legendary rap band N.W.A. Incidentally, Berloff is also the latest author to undertake The Legend of Conan, the long-gestating sequel to Arnold Schwarzenegger’s 1982 classic Conan the Barbarian and its 1984 follow-up Conan the Destroyer.

Gatins has written or contributed to a slew of Kong: Skull Island, the video game adaptation Need for Speed, and flicks like Actual Steel. He’s also shown a deft touch with substance based on or inspired by stories, having penned the 2012 drama Flight, for and the 2005 biopic Coach Carter.

We are going to have to wait to find out what kind of story the two scribes are cooking up for us, however, we feel the need to point out that just because Aladdin 2 will not adapt The Return of Jafar does not mean that Jafar can’t return; we really wish to see more of Kenzari’s take on the protagonist. Keep it here for breaking news, because we’ll have our hands on the heartbeat of Aladdin 2 throughout its production.