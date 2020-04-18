AJ and the Queen Season 2 Release Date of, Cast, Plot, Trailer To The Expect In Future

- Advertisement -

AJ and the Queen made by RuPaul and Michael Patrick King, followed”Ruby Red, a bigger-than-life” drag queen that has a succession of mishaps in her travels across America from club to club in an R/V together with her improbable sidekick AJ. The first season consisted of 10 episodes and premiered on Netflix on January 10, 2020.

Cast

- Advertisement -

The hilarious RuPaul Charles shines as Robert Lincoln Lee/Ruby Red while ten-year-old Izzy G. as Amber Jasmine”AJ” Douglas is good, actually, excellent. Michael-Leon Wooley like Katerina Tannenbaum AJ’s mother, as Brianna Douglas Louis Bell/Cocoa Steak, Josh Segarra as Hector Ramirez/Damien Sanchez and Tia Carrere as Leilani Kaua’i /Lady Danger are exceptional in their roles as copies.

Plot

The first season of the dramedy introduced us to the narrative of Robert Lincoln Lee aka. The sidekick in the form of AJ and ruby played. Within this series, the adorable drag Queen(RuPaul) travels with the stowaway AJ beating the cold-hearted in her pitstops with love and compassion. Iggy G is a. Fans throughout various social media have been skeptical at first but confessed that she got likable as the show progressed and her bond with Ruby strengthened

Release date

The show was canceled, and as of now, it won’t be returning to screens in the future. As a result, it has no speculation on the launch date.

Trailer

Cancellation of the show means it might be unwise to speculate on the season and there won’t be a trailer anytime soon.

And What can we expect Later on?

The series was canceled and won’t be returning anytime. I guess it’d be better to not expect anything. It was a heart-warming show while some hold on to the hope it will return to Netflix 29, and fans did express their displeasure.