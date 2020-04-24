Home Entertainment AJ and The Queen Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Trailer And Latest...
Entertainment

AJ and The Queen Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Trailer And Latest News

By- Alok Chand
So essentially, The Queen and AJ follow Robert, who acts outside as a drag queen with all the name Ruby Red’s narrative and an orphan, his partner, AJ.
Robert is directing his exit throughout the whole of America on a journey on his van and he is perpetually joined by AJ on this trip.

AJ and The Queen Season 2

During the magnificent journey, AJ realizes he can earn some cash doing a few roundabouts here and there.

We finally see Robert’s van hitting Texas he decides to compete at the Miss Drag USA pageant.

Their relationship built up throughout the trip is as humorous as the show’s other storylines.

What Can We Know So Far

A lot of the shows and movies of Netflix are about adolescent drama, haunted runways, and high-school complications.

AJ and The Queen is a fresh change from the monotonous dramedy we’ve seen in several million years.

I mean, you always know exactly what the end is going to be in a teenage romance, don’t you?

Or worse, where will a family after realizing their home is haunted even though the seller had warned them about it end up, duh.

The series is a beautifully shot comedy with a welcome by the critics and audience alike.

AJ and The Queen are created by RuPaul Together with the Sex and the City author Michael Patrick King. It aired on the 10th of January, 2020 for the first time.

We eventually get to understand about a hundred million dollars have been just saved by Robert aka Ruby Red so she builds her drag club and can give up her night job.

However, her boyfriend, stunning he is, can be a purely wicked soul who takes her money away in a sensible manner that she attempts to get back in an end-moment work.

Is There AJ as well as The Queen Season 2?

Before Season 1 completely ended, fans got on with their notions, confessing about their thirst for the approaching season.

A couple of stories are left on a cliffhanger and it seemed as though they went to be answered in the upcoming season.

It turns out there isn’t going to be a new year.

Ru Paul aka Robert, who’s an American drag queen and singer herself, confirmed this news.

He went on to state” Netflix has decided to not extend our trip across America. Thank you for all the support & love.”

Ouch. Kind of devastating, given, the show has been an unbelievable success among its audiences.

Wishing he includes surprises and another plan us in the soonest! We’d miss seeing you Ru Paul, as Ruby Rose!

Alok Chand

The first season of the Netflix docu-series...
