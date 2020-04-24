Home Technology AirPods 3, AirPods Pro 2 and Apple headphones just leaked: Everything We...
AirPods 3, AirPods Pro 2 and Apple headphones just leaked: Everything We Know So Far

By- Viper
The AirPods 3, a second-generation variant of the premium AirPods Pro and a pair of over-ear Apple headphones are all launching within the next year and half an hour, according to a top analyst.

In a note to investors Ming-Chi Kuo comprehensive the imminent expansion of the AirPods brand of Apple. Between now and the end of 2021, Kuo anticipates the company to introduce 3 wireless audio products. We must expect to see Apple headphones followed by next-generation AirPods and AirPods Pro. Apple’s brand new over-ear headphones will reportedly feature swappable pads and be available in two base versions.

Here’s what Kuo said, as reported by MacRumors:

“The third-generation AirPods will go to mass production in the 1H21, and the most significant change of the internal design of this new model is the adoption of SiP to replace the rigid-flex PCB+SMT design of second-generation AirPods. We believe that Apple will pull in this new model because of the declining demand for second-generation AirPods. Luxshare ICT will be the main supplier for this new model.”

According to Bloomberg, the elevated pair of these Apple headphones will be made of "leather-like cloths," whereas the sportier pair must contain more"breathable materials.AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods 3 are in the works, although they won't be likely seen by us before next year. Kuo claims that the third-generation AirPods goes into production sometime in the "first half of 2021," while AirPods Pro 2 could enter production as soon as overdue 2021.

The revelation of AirPods Pro 2 is the device name to join the swarm of leaks and rumors regarding Apple’s growing division that is “masterclass sound”. Together with the  Airpods Pro 2, AirPods 3, and Apple Over-Ear Headphones, we’ve learned about cans called the AirPods Pro Lite and AirPods X. Pretty confusing, we understand. There’s a high chance that more or two of these names belong to the same products.

Kuo, who has long been a resource for impending Apple launches, is doubtful of AirPods-style devices coming soon. The analyst said something like the AirPods Pro Lite (a supposed sportier, wired version of AirPods) will combine the Beats lineup prior to the AirPods one. This also conflicts with Prosser's theory that Apple has plans to phase out Beats by Dre branding, however, Apple has since denied that rumor.

