Actor Lee Arenberg Says Pirates of the Caribbean 6 Is 'Definitely' In the Works

By- Vikash Kumar
Pirates of the Caribbean is one film franchise that hasn’t had a definitive future for some time now. The last picture of the show Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales was likely the least popular among fans. After a while, the fandom assumed it had been the final of Jack Sparrow’s exploits. But according to actor Lee Anberg, who plays with Pirate Pintel from the first trilogy, part 6 is a very real chance.

The Previous Pirates of the Caribbean film Lee Anberg was associated with was At World’s End back in 2007. The actor, however, may simply have an upgrade on another instalment in the series.

This series’ yield is unconfirmed. But back in writers Ted Elliot and Craig Mazin, Disney roped in October 2019. Ted is one of the authors from the first trilogy while Craig is credited with composing for HBO’s Chernobyl. Even though the studio has writers on hold, there’s no information concerning the sort of project the following installment will be a reboot or a spin-off of Pirates of the Caribbean.

Franchises do suffer from the sequel/comeback curse if the past year isn’t any proof. Star Wars (a different franchise beneath Disney), by way of example, did not have a fantastic time in the box office with celebrities made to ward off criticism. But one can be hopeful considering we’ve seen some additions to film series. Here’s proof in the Event You’re already dreading the return of Jack Sparrow:

