According To The World Health Organization (WHO), “the worst” Of The Novel Coronavirus Pandemic Is About To Come

The World Health Organization (WHO) says”the worst” of the novel coronavirus pandemic is to come.

The organization did not explain the way the worst of a virus which has infected over 2.7 million people and killed at least 190,548 of these had yet to arrive.

The WHO also states that politics”may fuel this pandemic.”

It has been almost exactly three months since the first case of COVID-19 had been reported in the United States, and most of the country was locked down for over thirty days today. The curve has started to flatten in a number of the areas which were hit the hardest by the disease, but even though discussions about how to restart the market have started in earnest, the World Health Organization reminded us that we aren’t from the woods yet.

“Without national unity and global solidarity, trust us, the worst is ahead of us,” said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Monday in the company’s headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland. “Let us prevent this tragedy. It is a virus that many individuals still don’t understand.”

Tedros did not go into detail regarding what”the worst” might be, but as NBC News points out, the spread of this disease in Africa in the coming months and weeks, in which health systems are less developed than in many of the countries which have been affected, could be even deadlier than what we’ve seen in countries such as Italy, Spain, France, and the United States. Tedros also warned that it could be”the political problem that may fuel further this pandemic,” adding that pushing politics in the center of this emergency” is like playing with fire.”

Uncoincidentally, the WHO’s warning comes as several European and Asian nations are beginning to ease up on restrictions like school and business closures, quarantines, travel provisions, and people collecting bans now that the reported number of cases is falling. Lockdown steps are being lifted by A few US states as well, as a number of its beaches reopen, and Georgia informs a wide variety of businesses to get back to work this week.

This warning also comes only days after President Donald Trump declared that the United States will be pulling its funding for the WHO. Trump says that his government will evaluate the business’s”part in mismanaging and covering the spread of the coronavirus.” Trump claims that the WHO didn’t share information about the novel coronavirus outbreak” in a timely and transparent” way, in spite of the fact that he himself continuously downplayed the danger of the virus in the united states, in which COVID-19 has now claimed over 40,000 lives.

At the time of writing, the Johns Hopkins University COVID-19 Map reports over 2.7 million confirmed cases of the illness brought on by the novel coronavirus and just over 190,549 deaths across the globe up to now.